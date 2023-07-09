Nationals select LSU outfielder Dylan Crews with No. 2 pick in MLB draft

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Landing arguably the best player in the class but not the one many expected, the Washington Nationals selected LSU outfielder Dylan Crews with the second pick of the MLB draft Sunday night in Seattle. Crews claimed the Golden Spikes Award, given to the nation’s best amateur player, as he helped LSU to the College World Series title. Right-hander Paul Skenes, an LSU teammate of Crews’s, went to the Pittsburgh Pirates with the top selection. Skenes won this year’s Dick Howser Trophy, awarded to college baseball’s top player.

The previous time the Nationals picked at or near the top of the draft, they selected Bryce Harper with the No. 1 pick in 2010. The year before, they took Stephen Strasburg first overall. Point being: When you get a high pick and nail it, it pushes the entire franchise in the right direction. The Nationals will hope Crews can do something similar.

Crews, 21, played three years at LSU after being a highly touted prospect out of a Florida high school. He hit at least 18 home runs in each of his three seasons. This year, he turned in a .426 batting average, a .567 on-base percentage and a .713 slugging percentage to go with 18 home runs, 71 walks and just 46 strikeouts in 71 games.

Crews — 6-foot, 205 pounds — has elite bat speed that allows him to drive the ball to all fields but also is selective enough to take his walks and not expand the strike zone. He played center field the past two seasons and seems capable of remaining there by the time he reaches the majors, but he could end up in a corner outfield spot. He joins a farm system in which outfield is a strength: James Wood, 2022 first-round pick Elijah Green and Robert Hassell III are among the Nationals’ top five prospects per MLB Pipeline.

Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo has made six top-10 picks since assuming the role in 2009: Harper, Strasburg, Drew Storen, Anthony Rendon, Green and now Crews.

The belief over the past few months was that the LSU teammates were the top players in the draft class and the Pirates would make the decision for the Nationals. So when Skenes went first, that left the Nationals with Crews.

Skenes, 21, started his college career as a two-way player at Air Force for two seasons before transferring to LSU, where he pitched full time. During one season in Baton Rouge, all he did was go 12-2 with a 1.69 ERA over 122⅔ innings as he broke the SEC’s single-season strikeout record with 209.

Skenes — 6-6 and 235 pounds — throws a fastball that averages 98 mph and features a plus slider and a change-up that complement his four-seamer. But what made Skenes’s season at LSU that much more impressive was that he showed command of all of his pitches; he walked just 20 batters.

Washington’s bonus pool is $14,502,400, and the slot value for the second pick is $8,998,500.

The Nationals landed the second pick despite having the worst record in the majors last season; Major League Baseball instituted a draft lottery this past offseason. Before the season, picks were determined by inverting the standings from the season prior. Now, the three teams with the worst records last season (the Pirates, Oakland Athletics and Nationals in 2022) were given equal odds to have the first selection. The hope is that the lottery disincentivizes tanking. After the first round, the remaining rounds revert to the inverse of the standings.

A few hours before selecting Crews, the Nationals entered the all-star break with a 36-54 record following a 7-2 home win over the Texas Rangers. They’re still early in their rebuild, with each new addition providing optimism in the long term. In Crews, they now have another significant piece of their future.

