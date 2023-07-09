A rare home series win boosts the Nationals into the all-star break

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

From the first pitch Sunday afternoon at Nationals Park, Patrick Corbin had his best stuff working. With his sweeping slider and sharp sinker, he struck out the first four batters he faced as he retired 10 consecutive Texas Rangers to open the game. Corbin worked through a few jams later but allowed just one run and five hits over seven innings of the Washington Nationals’ 7-2 victory.

By posting back-to-back wins following a five-game skid, Washington (36-54) hits the all-star break having won four of its past five series. But this was the Nationals’ first series win at home since they took two of three from the Detroit Tigers in mid-May.

“These guys are all learning and getting better,” Manager Dave Martinez said.

Corbin had just one win in his previous seven starts, posting a 5.54 ERA in that span. But two starts ago in Seattle, he had his best performance of the season, striking out nine over seven scoreless innings. He found success that day by establishing his sinker inside, leaving hitters susceptible to the slider down and away. Corbin replicated that formula Sunday as he struck out six and walked just one, letting him enter the break with a little more confidence (and a 4.89 ERA).

Sunday’s Rangers lineup featured four players heading to Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Seattle: Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Josh Jung and Adolis García. Corbin fanned all four of those Rangers (52-39) to start the game — two on sinkers and two on sliders. On the day, 37 of his 91 pitches were sliders (inducing eight swinging strikes), which played well off a lively sinker/fastball combination. Corbin also worked efficiently, logging two innings of 10 pitches or less.

“Throwing those strikes inside with the fastball helps with those hitters expanding on the slider. Getting ahead early, whether they swing or they take it, just [throwing] quality pitches, trying to get some weak contact if they do put it in play,” he said. “I’ve been feeling good, so I’m trying to just continue to try to repeat this as best as I can. I like where I’m at now.”

Bucking a season-long trend of struggles at the plate, the Nationals ended the first half with a relative bang. After 4½ scoreless innings, Dominic Smith lifted a Dane Dunning sinker into the bleachers. His fifth homer put Washington ahead.

“[Dunning] was pitching well up until that point and wasn’t making too many mistakes, so I just wanted to be ready for any mistake — something that our offense talks about a lot,” Smith said. “I was ready for it, put a good swing on it and it went out today. Got the rally started and we were able to finish it off.”

Soon after, singles by Luis García and CJ Abrams set the table for Lane Thomas, who lined a single of his own to center, bringing in the Nationals’ second run.

The lone run Corbin allowed came in the sixth, when Adolis García blooped a single in front of a sliding Corey Dickerson in left field, bringing home Semien. After loading the bases in the bottom half, the Nationals found the kind of clutch hits that have escaped them most of the season. Consecutive singles by Alex Call and Abrams against Rangers reliever Josh Sborz extended the Nationals’ lead to 5-1.

“He’s a heavy slider guy, so I was just trying to get something over the plate. [I] ended up getting some middle-in and was able to sneak it up the middle,” said Call, whose single brought home two.

Joey Meneses and Stone Garrett cracked solo homers against Sborz in the seventh to make it 7-1. Meneses’s homer was his fourth in three games.

Washington’s roster is the second youngest in baseball. Many of its players are getting their first extended time in the major leagues, so a series win against a division leader could pay off down the line.

“It’s a grind. ... When they make mistakes, we try to get them to understand what happened and what went wrong: ‘This is what we see; this is what you need to do,’ ” Martinez said. “They don’t like losing. They want to win, and they play hard for 27 outs. That’s something that is really hard to teach.”

