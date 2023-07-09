Northwestern to revisit football coach’s penalty amid further hazing details

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northwestern University will reconsider penalties for Coach Pat Fitzgerald after the school’s student newspaper on Saturday reported new details of possible hazing in the football program. University president Michael Schill wrote in a letter to the school’s community late Saturday that he “may have erred in weighing the appropriate sanction” for Fitzgerald, to whom Schill levied a two-week, unpaid suspension that began Friday. The suspension was one of the steps the school announced after a six-month investigation it commissioned with the independent law firm ArentFox Schiff into allegations of hazing reported by an anonymous football player.

Schill added in his letter than he had spoken with the former player’s family and apologized. He also wrote that he attempted to contact the former player, whose allegations were detailed in a report earlier Saturday by The Daily Northwestern.

NEW: Northwestern President Michael Schill writes about Pat Fitzgerald's suspension, "I focused too much on what the report concluded he didn't know and not enough on what he should've known," in an email.



Added he would assess with NU leadership to decide the next steps. pic.twitter.com/aIYUNp6cYP — Inside NU (@insidenu) July 9, 2023

The former player, granted anonymity by the student publication, said that sexualized hazing activities took place in the locker room, including an activity known as “running,” which involved restraining a younger player while eight to 10 older ones took part in a sexualized act. “Running” in one form or another occurred during certain portions of the year, including Thanksgiving and Christmas — which players called “Runsgiving” and “Runsmas,” according to The Daily Northwestern.

“It’s done under this smoke and mirror of ‘oh, this is team bonding,’ but no, this is sexual abuse,” the player said. A second player told the paper that he also saw the occurrences.

The former player alleged that team members identified players for “running” by clapping their hands above their heads around the player, a gesture known by players as “the Shrek clap.” Fitzgerald, he said, made the signal during practice when players, especially freshmen, made mistakes. “Everyone would just be looking at each other and be like, ‘Bro, Fitz knows about this,’ because you wouldn’t take that action otherwise,” the player told The Daily Northwestern. “Everyone joins in because he’s the head coach.”

Fitzgerald denied being aware of the alleged hazing allegations Friday, saying in a statement that “Northwestern football prides itself on producing not just athletes, but fine young men with character befitting the program and our University. We hold our student-athletes and our program to the highest standards; we will continue to work to exceed those standards moving forward.”

The player reported his claims to the school late last year, according to a two-page executive summary released by Northwestern on Friday, and the investigation determined that hazing claims could be “largely supported” and that “there had been significant opportunities to discover and report” what had happened. However, the investigation did not reveal enough evidence to prove coaches knew what was going on and there were varied perspectives on the conduct in interviews with current and former players.

In a statement Saturday attributed to “The ENTIRE Northwestern football team,” players denied the allegations, calling them “exaggerated and twisted into lies” made “with the intention of harming our program and [to] tarnish the reputation of our dedicated players and coaching staff.” The statement also noted that “an independent third party” had investigated the matter and they defended Fitzgerald.

“It is crucial to note that our Head Coach, Pat Fitzgerald, was not involved in any of the alleged incidents in any way, shape, or form,” the statement said. “Coach Fitzgerald had no knowledge of these allegations until they were brought to his attention during the investigation. Throughout his tenure, Coach Fitzgerald has consistently prioritized the well-being and development of his players, and we stand behind him in his unwavering commitment to our team.”

Response from Northwestern football team: https://t.co/ZnmqYgNv4l — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) July 9, 2023

Besides Fitzgerald’s initial suspension, the school took action that included eliminating preseason practices off campus in Kenosha, Wis., where some of the alleged incidents occurred, and instituted the presence of a locker room monitor who will not report to Fitzgerald or his staff.

More than 50 people presently or formerly affiliated with the program were part of the investigation and Schill said in an initial statement Friday that “hazing in any form is unacceptable and goes against our core values at Northwestern, where we strive to make the University a safe and welcoming environment for all of our students. Our athletics programs are held to the highest standards, and in this case, we failed to meet them. I expect that today’s actions will prevent this from ever happening again.”

Schill’s letter Saturday indicated he plans to speak with the Evanston, Ill., school’s board of trustees and university leaders to determine a new penalty for Fitzgerald, who has been the head coach since 2006, compiling a 110-101 record. He also played for the Wildcats and was twice named national defensive player of the year.

“In determining an appropriate penalty for the head coach, I focused too much on what the report concluded he didn’t know and not enough on what he should have known,” Schill wrote. “As the head coach of one of our athletics programs, coach Fitzgerald is not only responsible for what happens within the program but also must take great care to uphold our institutional commitment to the student experience. … Clearly, he failed to uphold that commitment, and I failed to sufficiently consider that failure in levying a sanction.”

