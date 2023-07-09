Orioles promoting top prospect Jackson Holliday to Double-A Bowie, AP source says

The Baltimore Orioles have decided to promote top prospect Jackson Holliday to Double-A Bowie, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press.
MASN first reported the move, hours before the start of this year’s draft. Holliday, a son of former All-Star Matt Holliday, is part of Baltimore’s impressive group of position-player prospects.
The Orioles recently brought up infielder Jordan Westburg and outfielder Colton Cowser to the majors to bolster a team that has a solid lead for the American League’s top wild card. Catcher Adley Rutschman — the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft — is an All-Star this year for Baltimore.
Jackson Holliday played in the All-Star Futures Game on Saturday.
