USMNT denies upstart Canadians on penalties, reaches Gold Cup semifinals

CINCINNATI — More than six decades have passed since the U.S. men’s national soccer team fell to Canada on American soil. When it comes to the Concacaf Gold Cup, the region’s biennial championship, the U.S. squad is unbeaten all time against its northern neighbor. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It took 120 minutes, an extra-time equalizer and goalkeeper Matt Turner’s shootout heroics, but the Americans kept both streaks alive in the Gold Cup quarterfinals Sunday night at TQL Stadium.

The United States triumphed, 3-2, on penalties after playing to an electric 2-2 draw that saw the teams trade goals late in regulation and again in extra time. The Americans scored on substitute Brandon Vazquez’s late strike and an extra-time own goal, while the Canadians got on the board via Steven Vitória’s stoppage-time penalty kick and Jacob Shaffelburg’s blistering solo effort in extra time.

Turner then stepped up in the shootout, denying Vitória and Liam Fraser before Charles-Andreas Brym rang the crossbar with the decisive miss.

Cade Cowell, Gianluca Busio and Jesús Ferreira converted for the United States. With the win, the Americans narrowly avoided what would have been their earliest Gold Cup exit since 2000.

Chants of “We want Vazquez!” had echoed around TQL Stadium as fans clamored for an appearance by FC Cincinnati’s prolific striker, who entered — along with fellow Cincinnati standout Matt Miazga — in the 73rd minute. In the 88th, Vazquez delivered. DeJuan Jones collected the ball on the left flank and, with plenty of time and space, clipped a service into the box that Vazquez emphatically headed home, sending the crowd into pandemonium.

The lead was short-lived. For the second time, Mexican referee Marco Ortiz conducted a video review, this time to determine if U.S. defender Miles Robinson had committed a handball in the box. After deciding against awarding a Canadian penalty in first-half stoppage time, he didn’t repeat that leniency and pointed to the spot. When Vitória powered his spot kick past Turner, it was just the third goal the U.S. goalkeeper had allowed in nine career Gold Cup matches.

The fourth came in the 109th minute. Shaffelburg slalomed down the left flank, faced up Miazga and rifled a low shot that nestled inside the far post. But the United States drew level five minutes later, when Scott Kennedy scored an own goal as Dayne St. Clair’s save of a Busio bid caromed in off the Canadian defender.

The United States advanced to face Panama on Wednesday in San Diego. Jamaica will meet Mexico at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in the other semifinal that night after the Reggae Boyz topped Guatemala, 1-0, in the first half of Sunday’s doubleheader here.

Sunday’s contest was the second meeting between the United States and Canada in three weeks after the Americans cruised to a 2-0 win in the Concacaf Nations League final in Las Vegas. But both teams turned to more experimental rosters for the Gold Cup; Turner and Canada’s Kamal Miller, Richie Laryea and Jonathan Osorio were the only players who started both the Nations League final and Sunday’s quarterfinal.

Within the Gold Cup itself, however, both teams stressed continuity. U.S. interim coach B.J. Callaghan made just one change from the lineup that rolled to a 6-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago in the group stage finale: Julian Gressel replaced Cristian Roldan. Canada Coach John Herdman — who raised eyebrows by saying his team wanted another crack at the United States and called the match “David and Goliath in Cincinnati” — also made a single change, adding Vitória as an additional center back.

The match got off to an inauspicious start: Assistant referee Christian Espinosa suffered a bloody nose in the second minute after taking a ball to the face and, following a seven-minute delay, left the match. Fourth official Oshane Nation briefly took over before Caleb Wales, an assistant referee from the Jamaica-Guatemala game, worked the rest of the match.

For most of the first half, the United States controlled possession against a Canadian team that seemed content to sit back. In the 26th minute, Vitória swept Alex Zendejas’s enticing cross out of the goalmouth. The subsequent corner kick ricocheted around and found its way to Ferreira, whose point-blank bid was blocked.

But it was Canada that nearly took the lead in first-half stoppage time. First, U.S. defender Bryan Reynolds almost scored an own goal when he steered Junior Hoilett’s cross over the crossbar. Moments later, Ortiz let Robinson off the hook following the first video review.

The match got physical as Canada struggled to keep U.S. attackers under wraps, racking up three yellow cards in a seven-minute span early in the second half. And the Americans nearly took the lead in the 68th minute, but St. Clair (University of Maryland) lunged to deny Busio’s 12-yard bid. A minute later, Cowell sliced his shot wide after an audacious individual run.

After Vazquez and Vitória traded late tallies and the match went to extra time, Canada nearly netted again as Jacen Russell-Rowe sent his one-timer over the bar. Miazga came close to joining Vazquez on the score sheet when his glancing header was tipped over the bar by St. Clair. And the Canadian goalkeeper denied Busio’s blistering effort early in the second extra-time session.

