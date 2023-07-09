In one last pre-World Cup win, USWNT shows the power of its potential

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN JOSE — It’s perilous to get all verklempt over a goal in a friendly, but let’s do so anyway: In the 76th minute Sunday, there came a symphonic moment that hinted at an exhilarating future as the U.S. women head off for the World Cup in New Zealand (to start) and then Australia (if the start goes well).

The play happened in the California sunshine, well into the toil of a goalless tussle with Wales, and it featured three World Cup debutantes-to-be, two of them younger than young. Lynn Williams, at midfield amid three defenders who were like moons to a planet, fed a dreamy little through ball leftward to 22-year-old Sophia Smith, who raced and got it and then crossed without flaw to 21-year-old Trinity Rodman, who knocked it in.

Combine that with Rodman’s calm, pretty curler into the top right in the 87th minute, and the Americans’ 2-0 win against an organized Wales team that packed the box to the gills had a little message, if we’re allowed to derive those from exhibitions:

What’s ahead might be uncertain with 14 new players, but it also might be lovely.

“Every game’s a test,” said Rodman, who came on at halftime and reached four goals in 18 national team appearances, “and we’re building that chemistry.”

With that, the Americans made off for the airport, although not the one just across the street from the San Jose Earthquakes’ home of PayPal Park, almost close enough to the San Jose airport to witness any passenger brawls through the windows. They did so after a send-off ceremony protracted enough that you might have worried they would miss their plane or at least have to play offense and defense rushing through the airport. They did so after Coach Vlatko Andonovski, himself about to debut in a World Cup, sent most of the roster out to the pitch save for some venerable veterans: Julie Ertz, 31; Megan Rapinoe, 38; and Rose Lavelle, 28. Those three didn’t add to their aggregate total of 405 caps out of caution.

“So they’re all healthy,” Andonovski said, “They’re cleared to play. Julie, actually, is a little bit ahead of Rose and Rapinoe. The way I would put it for Julie is if this was a World Cup game … it’s a no-brainer, she could play.” Lavelle and Rapinoe, the latter war horse having announced her retirement Saturday, stand somewhat behind Ertz with their various knocks in “the buildup stage” toward readiness, Andonovski said.

Beyond that, the 46-year-old Macedonian American manager had a comment about the world, one that he applied to the win over Wales and to the World Cup pending. “We hear, ‘The world is catching up; the world is catching up,’ ” he said, and he clarified, “The world has always been there,” noting that the Americans didn’t win a World Cup for the eternity between 1999 and 2015.

Where “the world” really has progressed, he said, is in the category of teams such as Wales, Vietnam (the Americans’ first opponent July 21 in New Zealand), Zambia, Portugal and others. “The 7-0, 8-0 games are gone,” he said. “What we are preparing ourselves for is we don’t run into a game like this with the mentality of, ‘It’s going to be easy.’ ”

Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Crystal Dunn made the 2023 USWNT roster. The U.S. women's soccer team is attempting to win its third consecutive World Cup. (Video: Joshua Carroll/The Washington Post)

They ran into a game like this Sunday before it became their eighth win of a spotless 2023. They required patience, a word second-time World Cup defender Crystal Dunn employed in her postgame remarks. As defender Sofia Huerta put it, “The whole point of this game is just to see certain things we’re going to see in the World Cup. … There’s 14 people going to their first World Cup. Everybody has to be ready for their opportunity” because everybody can reasonably figure to get one.

They got it Sunday as they burrowed into their puzzle without many glaring chances for a long while before they solved it largely with that look of the future.

“It was very packed,” Rodman said of Wales’s defense before saying of the energy she added in reserve, “That’s kind of the goal every time I step on the field.” She headed for her first World Cup saying, “To be sent off like this was such an amazing feeling,” and she said the idea of her next match being at a World Cup “still doesn’t seem real,” even as her capacity to contribute seems very real.

“She made a great run,” Smith said.

She helped “raise the pace and the tempo of the game a little bit,” Andonovski said. “We saw that the pace of the game changed dramatically.” He noted the free-flowing freedom of the young players, how the roles and positions of Smith and Rodman changed through the minutes. “It just makes it a little more unpredictable,” Andonovski said, with players allowed to “play by their instincts.” He said they would all need “a couple more weeks till we get in sync,” and they will seek that in their quiet bonding bubble in a country not noted for loudness.

“Obviously,” co-captain Alex Morgan said with her 18 World Cup caps packed into her World Cup bags, “the mentality is that we expect to win there, but it’s going to be extremely difficult.”

As the last practice quiz ended, most of the fans remained. Attendants walked three banners onto the field — one reading “Always Possible,” one with the USA logo and one reading in Spanish “Todo Es Posible.” A video played with various stars from Tina Fey to Mia Hamm to Taylor Swift to Gabrielle Union to Jalen Hurts to Lil Wayne congratulating one player apiece on being selected.

Then the players made curtain calls one by one, with 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson doing a little sashay, Rapinoe turning around to pose and Dunn dancing up the halfway line side to side. When that and all the announcements finished, the players walked over a little bridge in the stadium concourse as a throng beneath them waited with little girls on bigger shoulders and bursts of noise as each player went through.

Goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury, for one, stopped and got a selfie with the crowd in behind her because, after all, it also sent her off toward a first World Cup.

