Frances Tiafoe’s Grand Slam struggles continue in loss to Grigor Dimitrov

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WIMBLEDON, England — Frances Tiafoe has now reached the level at which he measures himself mostly in Grand Slam performances, an elevated status that is both a privilege and burden. Never mind the two ATP titles he’s collected this year, the latter of which came on grass just a month ago. And forget the milestone entrance into the top 10. Tiafoe will be thinking about Sunday’s loss at Wimbledon for a long time.

It went a dispiriting 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 to Grigor Dimitrov, who as a former Wimbledon semifinalist and world No. 3 is no schmuck.

But it was less the opponent than the manner of Tiafoe’s loss that stung. Over the course of two days because of a rain delay, the 32-year-old Dimitrov wiped the 10th-seeded Tiafoe off the court in 1 hour, 39 minutes, which at the time of its conclusion was the seventh-fastest match of the men’s singles tournament thus far. It was little consolation to Tiafoe that Dimitrov also won the sixth-fastest match of the men’s singles tournament, a 1 hour, 33 minute victory over Sho Shimabukuro.

Advertisement

Dimitrov, seeded 21st, will next face sixth-seeded Holger Rune in the fourth round Monday.

“I’m top 10 in the world and I played like I didn’t have an ATP point, I played god awful,” Tiafoe said. “It just hurts, man, I really don’t know what to say. I don’t know how I’m going to digest it. I was planning to go home and celebrate top 10 … it’s going to be tough to go home, and everyone’s going to be excited to see me [and I’m] not going to want to do anything. I’ve never really felt like this after a loss. I’m shocked. Usually I rise to occasions, and I’m shocked how I performed today. It’s just crazy to me, honestly.”

Tiafoe was never able to impose his will against Dimitrov and lost the first set in 32 minutes. His serve has been his best shot of the past year and fueled his breakthrough run to last year’s U.S. Open semifinals. But it failed him from the start as Dimitrov broke him three times in the first and second sets before the pause.

Advertisement

The Marylander led 2-1 in the third set when play resumed a little after 1:30 p.m. local time Sunday, but was broken on his first service game and couldn’t muster any momentum after that.

“I thought I came out with better energy, but I just couldn’t really execute, I couldn’t really hurt him,” Tiafoe said. “You’ve got to tip your hat to a guy sometimes, he did a good job. He outplayed me, I got out-coached, whatever the case may be. He played well, made it super tough for me. I thought I was going to be able to put some pressure, but, yeah. It’s pretty tough to do that when you’re not holding serve.”

The loss marks Tiafoe’s third consecutive third-round loss at the majors this year. He loss to No. 11 Karen Khachanov in four sets in Australia and No. 21 Alexander Zverev in four sets in France.

“I’ve got one more shot in New York, [I’ll] try to make that go,” Tiafoe said. “But in that sense, when it comes to the slams, it’s been a pretty depressing season.

Gift this article Gift Article