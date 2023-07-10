With belief and big serve, Georgia’s Chris Eubanks makes Wimbledon quarters

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WIMBLEDON, England — These dignified grounds have seen their share of excitement the past eight days, but little compared to the brouhaha that engulfed Court No. 2 Monday afternoon as a fifth set approached. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Outside, groups of spectators corralled around entrances, more than a few of them dismayed to learn that no, audience members cannot enter the stadium until the changeover after the third game of the match, not the first.

Inside, shouts in three languages careened around the stands — English, spoken by the supporters of Chris Eubanks, who shouted “ice!” after each of the American’s many aces, and Russian and Greek, spoken by supporters of Stefanos Tsitsipas. Occasionally it was just English, when the two groups of supporters performed a call-and-response: “Let’s go Chris!” then immediately, “Let’s go Stef!” More often than you’d expect at Wimbledon there were cries of joy or anguish during a point, egad. Coco Gauff was shouting and clapping her encouragement from the stands.

Down on court in the middle of it all were Tsitsipas and Eubanks, the former stalking the baseline and jutting his chin with determination, the latter smiling and fist-pumping after every advantage gained, even if it was his opponent’s fault on a first serve.

Eubanks was taking anything he could get. Then he took the match, 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

With it, the former Georgia Tech standout upset the two-time Grand Slam finalist Tsitsipas on Monday to nudge an already unforgettable Wimbledon debut toward something like fantasy.

“I feel like I’m living in a dream right now,” he said. “This is absolutely insane, when you paint all of the context.”

The context: Eubanks, a 27-year-old from Atlanta, arrived at the All England Club to play in his first main draw at Wimbledon six years into his pro career with a win-loss record of 21-33 in eight Grand Slam appearances, never having made it past the second round. He had a career-high ranking of 43, achieved after winning the first title of his career on grass in Mallorca, Spain, last month. He lived for so long in the 200-levels in the rankings that in 2022 he took up — and plans to continue — a commentating gig with the Tennis Channel as a fallback, meaning his post-match interview on court lasted longer than most, and produced ripples of laughter from the crowd.

“The grass and I, we’ve had a very let’s say strenuous relationship over the years,” Eubanks said, referring to his previously professed hatred for the playing surface, “but right now it’s my best friend.”

Clearly, context is not always predictive.

The unexpected success from his past week here has left Eubanks feeling somewhat dazed and has also required considerable time spent pushing back his hotel checkout date again and again. He upset world No. 12 Cameron Norrie in the second round and Monday’s win over No. 5 seed Tsitsipas was his first victory over a top five-ranked player in his career. He faces world No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals Wednesday, a berth that gained him entry to Wimbledon’s elite, secretive-ish “Last 8 Club,” where passage reserved for those who have made either the quarterfinals of a singles draw or semifinals of a doubles draw.

It is a lifetime membership, replete with tickets for the member and a guest.

Eubanks is now booked at his hotel through Friday.

“Dream come true. Yeah, it’s tough to really put into words, but to be able to come out today and play the way that I did, just kind of take everything in, it’s surreal,” he said. “Everything from realizing that I have two credentials at Wimbledon for the rest of my life, to checking my phone and seeing my name as an ESPN alert, to realizing how much I disliked grass at the beginning of the grass court season, to now look at where I am. … I just think the entire experience all together has just been a whirlwind. It’s been something that you dream about. But I didn’t really know if that dream would actually come true.”

Eubanks has spoke about his absence of self-belief at the Grand Slams over the past week. It is the product of both a pragmatic mind and the whittling of confidence that comes with years of toiling away with a low ranking.

Yet no matter how Eubanks felt about playing on grass a month ago, it’s clear it suits his game. His biggest asset is his serve, throttled from on high — he is 6-foot-7. He served 13 aces Monday, which is the fewest he’s had in a match here by 10, and won 46 of 72 points at net. Tsitispas is a talented net player comfortable with moving up court and won 21 of 32 points at net in comparison.

Eubanks’s chippy game is retro in that way, unlike many of his American peers who prefer to pound away from the baseline.

“Relies a lot on his serve, and serves great,” said Medvedev, who beat Eubanks in the quarterfinals in Miami in March. “Is not afraid to go to the net maybe even after — let’s say, many people of my generation, we tend to go to the net after a good shot to try to finish the point. He is not scared to make a bad shot and still to go to the net and try to finish the point there. Definitely a little bit different from other players. Also one-handed backhand. Close to the line. Going to be interesting.”

The results here have helped Eubanks in the self-belief department, although he is not adjusting his grounded expectations. “As long as I can honestly say after the match I tried to problem solve, I tried to do what I said I was going to do, it just didn’t really go my way today, I’m okay with that,” he said.

Amid all the hubbub, he has tried to reflect on advice given to him by two good friends — Gauff, a fellow Atlantean, and Naomi Osaka. Eubanks doesn’t come from a big sports family and his older cousin Trey, who played for Michigan State, is the only relative he has who played tennis seriously. Instead, Eubanks often leaned on friends for guidance in the pro tennis world.

“They’ve been saying for a long time that they feel like I belong at this level. … I knew I could come out on any match and maybe light it up, could cause some guys some trouble. I don’t know if I really believed I could put it together match after match after match against quality opponents,” Eubanks said. “That’s something Coco has been telling me for a long time. Naomi even says the same thing. ‘ … Hey, you can play at this level, you just got to believe it.’”

