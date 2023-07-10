Home Run Derby live updates A star-studded field will take their swings in Seattle

Eight of Major League Baseball’s best sluggers will take their hacks Monday night in the Home Run Derby, one of MLB’s crown jewel events during the sport’s annual all-star celebration. The Derby is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, with television coverage on ESPN and streaming available on the ESPN app. Follow along for live updates.
Here’s what to know
- The eight contestants will match up head-to-head in a three-round, single-elimination format. Here are the first-round matchups: No. 1 seed Luis Robert Jr. vs. No. 8 Adley Rutschman, No. 4 Adolis García vs. No. 5 Randy Arozarena, No. 3 Mookie Betts vs. No. 6 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and No. 2 Pete Alonso vs. No. 7 Julio Rodríguez.
- In the first two rounds, each hitter has three minutes to hit as many home runs as he can, and in the final round, each hitter gets two minutes. Hitters also receive 30 seconds of bonus time in each round, and an additional 30 seconds of bonus time if they hit at least two home runs 440 feet or farther.
- Juan Soto won last year’s Home Run Derby, outdueling Rodriguez in the final round. Alonso won the previous two events in 2021 and 2019.
Skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
The eight contestants will match up head-to-head in a three-round, single-elimination format. Here are the first-round matchups: No. 1 seed Luis Robert Jr. vs. No. 8 Adley Rutschman, No. 4 Adolis García vs. No. 5 Randy Arozarena, No. 3 Mookie Betts vs. No. 6 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and No. 2 Pete Alonso vs. No. 7 Julio Rodríguez.
In the first two rounds, each hitter has three minutes to hit as many home runs as he can, and in the final round, each hitter gets two minutes. Hitters also receive 30 seconds of bonus time in each round, and an additional 30 seconds of bonus time if they hit at least two home runs 440 feet or farther.
Juan Soto won last year’s Home Run Derby, outdueling Rodriguez in the final round. Alonso won the previous two events in 2021 and 2019.
1/3
Skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
The eight contestants will match up head-to-head in a three-round, single-elimination format. Here are the first-round matchups: No. 1 seed Luis Robert Jr. vs. No. 8 Adley Rutschman, No. 4 Adolis García vs. No. 5 Randy Arozarena, No. 3 Mookie Betts vs. No. 6 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and No. 2 Pete Alonso vs. No. 7 Julio Rodríguez.
In the first two rounds, each hitter has three minutes to hit as many home runs as he can, and in the final round, each hitter gets two minutes. Hitters also receive 30 seconds of bonus time in each round, and an additional 30 seconds of bonus time if they hit at least two home runs 440 feet or farther.
Juan Soto won last year’s Home Run Derby, outdueling Rodriguez in the final round. Alonso won the previous two events in 2021 and 2019.
1/3
Live contributors
Just now
Just now
10 min ago
10 min ago