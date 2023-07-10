Home Run Derby live updates A star-studded field will take their swings in Seattle

The eight contestants will match up head-to-head in a three-round, single-elimination format. Here are the first-round matchups: No. 1 seed Luis Robert Jr. vs. No. 8 Adley Rutschman, No. 4 Adolis García vs. No. 5 Randy Arozarena, No. 3 Mookie Betts vs. No. 6 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and No. 2 Pete Alonso vs. No. 7 Julio Rodríguez.

In the first two rounds, each hitter has three minutes to hit as many home runs as he can, and in the final round, each hitter gets two minutes. Hitters also receive 30 seconds of bonus time in each round, and an additional 30 seconds of bonus time if they hit at least two home runs 440 feet or farther.