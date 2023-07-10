Larry Nassar, convicted of abusing female athletes, reportedly stabbed in prison

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Larry Nassar, the disgraced sports physician who was convicted of sexually abusing female athletes when he worked for USA Gymnastics and at Michigan State University, was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another incarcerated person at a federal prison in Florida, the Associated Press reported Monday.

Two people who spoke with the AP on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the attack said it occurred Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida, with one saying Nassar was stabbed in the back and chest. They added that he was in stable condition Monday and that an investigation is ongoing.

Nassar admitted to sexually assaulting athletes, including Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman. In 2021, athletes reached a settlement requiring the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, USA Gymnastics and their insurers to pay them $380 million.

In 2018, several athletes testified to more than two decades of abuse, saying their claims had been ignored by coaches, trainers and adults.

Nassar was sentenced to a minimum of 40 years and a maximum of 175 years in prison for his crimes after seven days in which more than 160 girls, women and parents gave wrenching testimony describing the impact of his sexual abuse.

