The best and worst surprises of MLB’s first half

Manoah was an all-star for the Toronto Blue Jays last season and finished third in AL Cy Young voting after going 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA. But the 25-year-old right-hander was demoted in early June after he allowed six earned runs in a third of an inning, raising his ERA to 6.36. After an ugly outing in his first minor league start in the Florida Complex League, Manoah struck out 10 and allowed one run over five innings for the Class AA New Hampshire Fisher Cats, earning a promotion back to the big leagues. Manoah pitched well in his return, allowing one run and striking out eight over six innings on Friday. With the Blue Jays in the thick of the wild card race, Manoah pitching more like the 2022 version of himself will be key.