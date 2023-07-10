The best and worst surprises of MLB’s first half

The Mets’ issues are myriad. The team is below average in most offensive categories, including batting average, slugging rate and on-base-plus-slugging percentage. Their pitching staff is below average in ERA, WHIP, walk rate and more.
“There’s nobody to blame,” Cohen said last month. “It’s really across the whole team.”
In February, the Mets were a slight favorite to win the National League East and co-favorites with the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the NL pennant. Now, they’re deciding whether to be sellers at the trade deadline, closer in the standings to the fifth-place Washington Nationals and their $94 million payroll than a playoff spot.
The Mets are far from the only surprise of the season’s first half. Here are a few more teams and players that have the baseball world buzzing at the break, for reasons both good and bad.
Baltimore Orioles (good surprise)
Before the start of the season, FanGraphs gave the Orioles a 9.9 percent chance to make the playoffs. That number is now 75 percent, thanks in part to second-year catcher Adley Rutschman, who has picked up where he left off as a rookie, and outfielder Austin Hays, who is hitting .314 and will join Rutschman at the All-Star Game. The Orioles’ starting pitchers have struggled to a 4.48 ERA, sixth-worst in the AL, but the bullpen, led by all-stars Yennier Cano (0.89 WHIP) and closer Félix Bautista (84 strikeouts in 42 innings), has been solid.
Like most teams outpacing expectations, the Orioles have benefited from a fair amount of luck. Baltimore has won five more games than expected based on its run differential and nine more games than expected per its BaseRuns, a formula designed to estimate how many runs a team would be expected to score and allow given its underlying offensive and defensive performance.
San Diego Padres (bad surprise)
The Mets have some company among disappointing free-spending teams. Despite the league’s third-highest payroll, the Padres, who lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in last year’s NLCS, are in fourth place in the NL West. San Diego’s seemingly stacked lineup, built around Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto and Manny Machado, lacks depth and has been inconsistent, ranking tied for ninth in the NL in runs scored. The Padres’ starting pitching has been good, but right-hander Michael Wacha (8-2, 2.84 ERA) was recently placed on the injured list with shoulder inflammation.
Cincinnati Reds (good surprise)
How surprising is the Reds’ first-half success? Their 12-game winning streak in June was the longest by a team that lost at least 100 games the previous season since the Louisville Colonels — in 1890. Cincinnati has outperformed expectations on the strength of its young position players, including 25-year-old first baseman Spencer Steer, 23-year-old shortstop Matt McLain and 21-year-old infielder Elly De La Cruz, who smacked a double in his major league debut on June 6, hit for the cycle in his 15th career game and stole second, third and home in a two-pitch span on Saturday.
Cincinnati, which leads the majors in stolen bases, is looking to secure its second postseason appearance since 2013 and blow past its projected win total despite its starting pitchers posting the third-worst ERA in baseball. Rookie left-hander Andrew Abbott has provided a boost since being promoted in early June, and the looming returns of injured right-hander Hunter Greene (hip) and left-hander Nick Lodolo (lower leg) should help down the stretch. Closer Alexis Díaz (26 saves in 28 opportunities) has anchored one of the league’s better bullpens.
Alek Manoah (bad surprise)
Manoah was an all-star for the Toronto Blue Jays last season and finished third in AL Cy Young voting after going 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA. But the 25-year-old right-hander was demoted in early June after he allowed six earned runs in a third of an inning, raising his ERA to 6.36. After an ugly outing in his first minor league start in the Florida Complex League, Manoah struck out 10 and allowed one run over five innings for the Class AA New Hampshire Fisher Cats, earning a promotion back to the big leagues. Manoah pitched well in his return, allowing one run and striking out eight over six innings on Friday. With the Blue Jays in the thick of the wild card race, Manoah pitching more like the 2022 version of himself will be key.
Geraldo Perdomo (good surprise)
NL rookie of the year favorite and MVP candidate Corbin Carroll has been the NL West-leading Arizona Diamondbacks’ best player, although a right shoulder injury before the break is concerning. But it’s perhaps Perdomo who has been their biggest surprise. Perdomo’s on-base-plus slugging percentage has jumped from .547 last season to .787 this year. In about half the plate appearances, he has already matched last season’s total in home runs (five) and exceeded it in stolen bases (with 11), and he’s on pace to set new career-highs in runs and RBI. His miss rate at the plate is also much improved.
Texas Rangers (good surprise)
The Rangers finished in fourth place last year, 38 games behind the AL West champion Houston Astros, which tempered expectations for 2023 despite another busy offseason. Even without free agent acquisition Jacob deGrom, who underwent Tommy John surgery in June, Texas is leading the division and on pace to easily surpass its preseason win total of 81½ games set by oddsmakers. FanGraphs gives the Rangers nearly a 70 percent chance to make the playoffs.
Six Texas players — catcher Jonah Heim, second baseman Marcus Semien, shortstop Corey Seager, third baseman Josh Jung, outfielder Adolis García and pitcher Nathan Eovaldi — were named to the all-star team. Heim ranks 14th among qualified players in RBI, but he’s driven in a league-best 24 percent of runners on base. Semien is close behind in that statistic, driving in 20 percent of base runners.
St. Louis Cardinals (bad surprise)
Pitching is to blame for the Cardinals’ dire situation — 14 games under .500 and headed for their first losing season since 2007. St. Louis pitchers have a combined 4.63 ERA, the sixth-worst mark in baseball. The rotation (25th in quality starts) and bullpen (21 blown saves, most in MLB this year) have been equally disappointing. After accounting for the inning, number of outs and men on base at the time of a pitch, St. Louis hurlers have allowed about 47 more runs than one would expect this season.
Bryce Elder (good surprise)
After making nine starts as an Atlanta Braves rookie last season, Elder was optioned to Class AAA during spring training. But since being called up to replace injured Opening Day starter Max Fried in early April, the 24-year-old right-hander has pitched more like an ace than a prospect who failed to secure the fifth spot in the Braves’ starting rotation. One of a franchise-record eight Atlanta players named to the all-star team, Elder enters the break with a 7-2 record and a 2.97 ERA, despite allowing seven earned runs in 3⅓ innings on Sunday. The 2020 fifth-round pick out of the University of Texas has allowed three or fewer earned runs in all but four of his 18 starts, and he’s a big reason the Braves boast the best record in baseball.
José Abreu (bad surprise)
Abreu, the 2020 AL MVP, is batting .237 with seven home runs and a .630 OPS for the Houston Astros, creating runs at a rate 26 percent lower than average after accounting for league and park effects. The 36-year-old’s previous career low for creating runs was 14 percent higher than the league average. Seeing a decline after the age of 35 isn’t a surprise, but the speed at which Abreu’s offensive ability is deteriorating is, especially after he signed a three-year, $58.5 million contract this offseason.