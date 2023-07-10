New York Times will close sports desk, sending readers to the Athletic

The New York Times announced Monday that it plans to shutter its sports desk, relying instead on the Athletic, the subscription sports website it purchased last year, for most sports coverage. The Times will offer jobs elsewhere in the newsroom to current sports staffers, the company said, and plans to form a new team on its business desk focused on the business of sports.
The plan comes amid a reorganization at the Athletic, which is losing money and recently announced layoffs, and will be met with resistance from Times sports staffers, who wrote a letter to company executives over the weekend demanding input into the section’s future. Executive editor Josepn Kahn was scheduled to meet with the staff this morning.
This is a developing story and will be updated.