Saints’ Alvin Kamara agrees to plea deal in Las Vegas assault case

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara agreed to plead no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace for his role in a 2022 fight in Las Vegas, according to court records. Kamara, who must do community service and compensate the alleged victim for medical bills, no longer faces a felony charge of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm after accepting the plea deal.

“Alvin is pleased that this matter is behind him and looks forward to a successful NFL season,” his attorneys, David Chesnoff, Richard Schonfeld and Drew Findling said in a statement.

Kamara was arrested Feb. 6, 2022, by Las Vegas police after playing in the Pro Bowl earlier that day. The arrest stemmed from a fight the day before in which the victim, Darnell Greene, said he was leaving a club in the Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino when he encountered Kamara and a group of people waiting for an elevator. Greene alleged that Kamara put his hand on his chest when the elevator arrived, blocking him from entering. Greene said he pushed Kamara’s hand before multiple people, including Kamara, hit and kicked him. Greene was later treated at a hospital for injuries including an orbital fracture on his right eye.

Kamara was booked on a felony battery charge following the incident and posted bail that night.

Per a police report, Kamara claimed Greene insulted one of his friends and made a threat. Kamara saw a fight break out and Greene get hit by others, he said, before he threw a couple of punches because he thought Greene was running away. Police later said video surveillance matched Greene’s account.

Kamara and three other men initially faced misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to commit battery and the felony charge of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Kamara no longer faces felony charges after accepting the plea deal, though he must serve 30 hours of community service, pay a $500 fine and pay $105,000 to Greene for medical bills.

The 27-year-old running back, who rushed for 897 yards and two touchdowns last season, faces possible discipline by the NFL under the personal conduct policy.

“We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review,” the league said in a statement issued through a spokesman.

Later Tuesday, attorney Tony Buzbee, who represented Greene in a separate civil case, said on Instagram that Kamara agreed to a confidential settlement and offered a public apology.

“Please accept my sincere apologies for the events of February 5, 2022 in Las Vegas,” it said. “I am happy that we were able to get on the other side of this unfortunate incident, and I wish you the best for the future.”

Mark Maske contributed to this report.

