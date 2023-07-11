Bob Huggins says he didn’t resign as West Virginia coach after DUI

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bob Huggins said Monday that he has not resigned as the West Virginia men’s basketball coach after being arrested and charged with driving under the influence in June and that he expects to be reinstated after completing a voluntary rehabilitation program. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a lengthy statement Monday that contradicts one released by the university, Huggins said the school’s announcement of his resignation on June 17 was false and that he “did not draft or review” it, setting the stage for legal wrangling over his status.

“This false statement was sent under my name, but no signature is included. … I am employed by WVU pursuant to an Employment Agreement,” his statement read. “I never submitted the notice required under the Employment Agreement to voluntarily resign.” He added that he had not told his players that he was resigning on June 17, saying he had told them only that he did not know what was going to happen.

Since then, he said he has been in a “world-class rehabilitation center” and intends to remain there “until I am cleared to return to my active coaching duties.”

The 69-year-old coach also apologized for the “mistake that I made in Pittsburgh,” referring to his June 16 arrest there. He registered a 0.21 percent blood alcohol level — more than twice Pennsylvania’s legal limit of 0.08 percent — upon taking a breath test, according to the criminal complaint obtained by the Associated Press. According to the police blotter, officers observed Huggins’s vehicle blocking traffic in the middle of the road at about 8:30 p.m., with the side door of his SUV open and the vehicle sporting a flat and shredded tire. Per the AP, Huggins told an officer that he had been at a basketball camp about 80 miles away. An officer said he was asked several times what city he was in and he did not respond correctly.

The incident was the second embarrassment this offseason involving Huggins, a West Virginia graduate who had coached his alma mater since 2007 and is the winningest active coach in men’s college basketball. In an appearance on a Cincinnati radio show in May, he used a homophobic slur while recalling a rivalry game between Xavier University and the Bearcats, whom he coached from 1989 to 2005. Huggins later apologized and was suspended for the first three games of the 2023-24 season, agreeing to a salary reduction and an amended contract.

Huggins’s statement Monday came after his lawyer informed the school that its announcement had been based on an email sent by Huggins’s wife and that it did not qualify as a resignation under the employment agreement, which, the lawyer said, required notice “in writing via registered or certified mail.”

One week after his resignation was announced, West Virginia named Josh Eilert, a 16-year veteran of the Mountaineers’ staff, the interim coach.

