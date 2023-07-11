Daniel Ricciardo returns to F1, replacing Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Daniel Ricciardo will return to the Formula One grid, replacing Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri for the remainder of this season, the team announced on Tuesday. “It is great to see Daniel hasn’t lost any form while away from racing and that the strides he has been making in his sim sessions translate on track,” Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner told reporters. “His times during the tire test were extremely competitive. It was a very impressive drive, and we are excited to see what the rest of the season brings for Daniel on loan at Scuderia AlphaTauri.”

Red Bull, the Austrian beverage company, owns both Red Bull Racing and the Italy-based AlphaTauri.

Ricciardo, an eight-time race winner, previously raced for the latter in 2012 and 2013, when it competed under the name “Toro Rosso.” His best seasons followed in 2014 and 2016, after he was promoted to Red Bull and finished third in the drivers’ standings both years.

After earning seven of eight career wins with Red Bull, the 34-year-old Australian spent two seasons with Renault starting in 2019, followed by another two seasons with McLaren, where he won one race before losing his drive at the end of 2022.

Ricciardo hoped to return to the grid next year and spent this season as a third driver for Red Bull, a role that included testing and simulator work while Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez raced for Red Bull on Sundays. Ricciardo will return with AlphaTauri at the Hungarian Grand Prix on July 23.

“I am stoked to be back on track with the Red Bull family!” he said in a statement.

Ricciardo’s return comes amid de Vries’s struggles.

A former Formula E and Formula Two champion, de Vries impressed last year when he replaced Alex Albon at Williams during the Italian Grand Prix and finished ninth in that race. AlphaTauri in October announced de Vries as one of its two full-time drivers for the 2023 season, but after 10 races this year, the Dutch rookie is one of two drivers who have yet to earn points (alongside Williams driver Logan Sargeant).

De Vries has also dealt with criticism from Helmut Marko, who oversees Red Bull’s driver development program. Marko in June was asked whether he and Horner ever disagreed about driver signings. He told the ‘The Inside Line’ podcast, “not often, but sometimes we do. The last one ... I would say De Vries. [Horner] was not a fan of De Vries. I would say at the moment it looks like he was right.”

De Vries, whose best finish this year is 12th at Monaco, placed 17th in each of the last two races. Now-former teammate Yuki Tsunoda, by contrast, has twice finished 10th for the team’s only points this season.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Daniel back into the team,” AlphaTauri principal Franz Tost said in a statement. “There’s no doubt about his driving skills, and he already knows many of us, so his integration will be easy and straight forward. The team will also profit a lot from his experience, as he is an eight-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner. I would like to thank Nyck for his valuable contribution during his time with Scuderia AlphaTauri and I wish him all the best for the future.”

