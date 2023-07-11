Fugitive Chiefs superfan arrested, linked to string of bank robberies

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A Kansas City Chiefs superfan who had been on the run from the law was tracked down Friday and charged with theft in what authorities suspect is a string of bank robberies he may have committed. According to a federal criminal complaint filed in May and unsealed Monday in the wake of his arrest, Xaviar Michael Babudar, a 28-year-old Kansas resident, is charged with stealing almost $70,000 from an Iowa bank in March 2022. A costumed fixture for several years at Kansas City games known to fans as “ChiefsAholic” via his since-deleted Twitter account, Babudar had previously been arrested in connection to a December bank robbery in Oklahoma, then allegedly removed his ankle monitor in March and became a fugitive.

Babudar was also charged by federal authorities with one count of transporting stolen property across state lines. He was arrested in the Sacramento-area town of Lincoln, Calif., per a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Missouri, and was set for an initial appearance Monday at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California. The news release added that a grand jury will examine Babudar’s case and determine whether to return an indictment on the two charges announced Monday or possibly on more charges to come.

In an affidavit attached to the federal complaint, an FBI agent used physical evidence, financial transactions and cellphone tower records to link Babudar to a number of unsolved 2022 bank robberies in the Midwest. He is said to have then laundered over $1 million over that period by purchasing and redeeming casino chips in Missouri, Kansas and Illinois. Babudar’s access to such a large amount of cash, particularly for someone with limited reported wages since 2018, per the affidavit, was described by the FBI agent as “inexplicable” if not for the likelihood of illicit gain.

In coordination with colleagues in the FBI, the agent uncovered evidence that suggested Babudar may have robbed two more financial institutions in Iowa as well as four other banks and credit unions in Nebraska, Tennessee and Minnesota, between April and November last year.

The alleged robbery spree ended in Bixby, Okla., on Dec. 16 after Babudar was arrested in connection with the robbery of a branch of the Tulsa Teachers Federal Credit Union. When Bixby police established a perimeter around the area, per the affidavit, they saw Babudar “fleeing the area on a bicycle while carrying a large, overstuffed bag.” He was said to have been found with $150,250 in the bag as well as with a black BB gun and apparel, including a paintball mask, reflective ski goggles and gloves, that matched images captured on surveillance video.

Badubar had gained recognition among Kansas City fans by wearing a costume to games that featured a wolf’s head over his own and furry limbs sticking out from under Chiefs gear. Via his Twitter account, which reportedly gained tens of thousands of followers before it was deleted this year, and interactions in and around Arrowhead Stadium — as well as at Chiefs away games such as Super Bowls in Miami and Tampa — he became a prominent member of the fan community.

“I almost envied him,” a Kansas City fan said of the person he knew as “ChiefsAholic” to ESPN in February. “I wish I could go to every single game. Like, that’s my dream. And he was living that dream.”

Another fan who received a jersey from Badubar, in one of the memorabilia giveaways he reportedly staged regularly on his Twitter account, told ESPN she was concerned her prize might not have been “paid for in a good way.”

“None of us actually personally know him,” she added, “but, I think, we were attached to the idea of who we thought he was.”

After allegedly removing his ankle monitor and failing to appear for a court hearing in March, Badubar was placed on a “most wanted fugitives” list by the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers.

Each of the counts for which federal authorities have charged him could land Badubar, if convicted, a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

