Mikala Jones, surfing star known for visual artistry, dies at 44

Mikala Jones, a prominent member of the surfing community hailed for his in-wave photography, died at 44, his father confirmed to the Associated Press. According to Jones’s father, the Hawaii-born surfer died Sunday in Indonesia in an accident off the coast of Sumatra, when the fin of Jones’s surfboard cut his femoral artery, a large blood vessel in the thigh. After being brought to shore by boat, per Surfline, Jones was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“I’m happy he was doing what he loved the most,” one of Jones’s daughters, Isabella Jones, wrote Sunday on social media. “Life will never be the same without you. I miss you so much, i would do anything to get one more moment, even if it was us arguing and then laughing our asses off. Thank you for teaching me so many life lessons, and always being there for me.”

Jones was splitting time between the Indonesian province of Bali and Hawaii, per the apparel company Reef, which was one of his sponsors. Born on the island of Oahu in the Windward Coast town of Kailua, he took advantage of his easy access to beaches and a culture of water sports. Jones won two national titles as an amateur, per the AP, before developing a reputation as an intrepid seeker of hard-to-reach waves in exotic locales.

Jones also gained renown for his photography and work with GoPro cameras, which he would take with him out into the water. His Instagram feed is replete with stunning images and footage from inside churning barrels.

“He was a humble artist. His pictures were incredible,” his father, John Jones, said to the AP from Honolulu.

As news of Jones’s death spread, tributes began pouring in from across the surfing world.

“Legend,” 11-time world champion Kelly Slater wrote, with a broken-heart emoji, in a comment on Jones’s final Instagram post.

“He was just the most humble, giving guy, he was always smiling, always there for people, and everybody loved him. There’s no way you couldn’t love him,” pro surfer Jason Magallanes, a fellow Hawaii native, said of Jones to KHON-TV. “He barely talked, and when he spoke it was meaningful. He had the best soul and heart, and he didn’t care about shots in the magazine, or the contests. He was a true soul surfer and went on gnarly missions.”

“Mikala was a surfing savant,” a Reef post said. “An artist ahead of his time painting his canvas on waves like no other.”

