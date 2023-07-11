Mystics, dealing with another injury, hold off a Storm surge

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With just over two minutes remaining in the first half Tuesday, Ariel Atkins crashed to the floor and immediately clutched at her ankle as Entertainment and Sports Arena fell eerily silent. Yet another injury for a team that has been battling them all season. The Mystics guard was carried off the court, careful not to put any weight on her ankle.

Already without starters Elena Delle Donne and Shakira Austin, Washington again found a way to win shorthanded, holding off a furious late push to beat the Seattle Storm, 93-86.

Coach Eric Thibault was pleased with how his team has managed to stay afloat despite its growing injury list.

“We’ve, big picture, handled this situation really well. I don’t know if every team would handle it as well as we have. Even the games we’ve lost, we’ve been really competitive and handled the situation [well],” Thibault said. “The way we’ve handled it’s been huge, and I gotta give a shout-out to our crowd also. The last several games, we won a few in a row at home now, and they’ve given us a big lift right at the time we needed.”

Advertisement

The win sends the Mystics into the WNBA’s all-star break at 11-8. The Storm dropped to 4-15.

The Mystics shot 52 percent from the field in the first half — and 40 percent from beyond the three-point arc — and built an eight-point lead at intermission that ballooned to 25 late in the third quarter. Crisply whipping the ball around the court, the Mystics consistently found open shooters and dissected the Storm’s defense.

Brittney Sykes fueled the third-quarter push with three steals that she converted into coast-to-coast layups as the Mystics’ defense clamped down, holding Seattle to just 15 points in the quarter on 33 percent shooting.

The fourth quarter was a different story, as the Storm rallied behind Jewell Loyd’s 39 points that included a WNBA record-tying nine three-pointers. Loyd made 11 of 22 shots, including 9 of 16 from deep.

Advertisement

When the lead was cut to as little as six with under three minutes remaining, Sykes took over, hitting a pull-up jumper followed by a tough and-one as an anxious home crowd erupted.

Sykes led the Mystic with 26 points to go with five rebounds and three steals. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 16 points off the bench.

“I have such good teammates, and I have such a great organization that has so much faith in me,” Sykes said. “This is probably the first time in my career where I’m in a place where what I see in the mirror, somebody else sees,” Sykes said. “When it started getting a little tight, I had to realize that my team still had the same faith in me, whether I made or missed a shot, and I couldn’t get on myself about that because they didn’t.”

Here’s what else to know about the Mystics’ win:

Atkins is in the books

Atkins, who did not return after injuring her ankle, earned a spot in the Mystics’ record books shortly before her departure.

Advertisement

Stepping into a pass from Natasha Cloud at the top of the key midway through the second quarter, she drained her 309th career three-pointer as a Mystic, moving past Ivory Latta for the franchise mark. During the next timeout, she received a standing ovation as teammates swarmed her.

“It’s funny things you remember. You always give players, when you draft them, a list of things to do to come in ready for camp. I just remember us being real simple, ‘Like backup, start shooting behind the WNBA line and be ready to shoot,’ " Thibault said about Atkins. “She just came in day one and just let them fly and it’s been the same ever since. It’s fun to see the whole journey.”

As far as her injury goes, Thibault said the team will wait to make a determination.

“She rolled it pretty good, another foot stepped on I believe. Good time for a break,” he said. “She had some good swelling in there so we’ll see how it looks the next couple days.”

Perfect timing

Atkins and Sykes were transparent when asked before the game about their priority over the upcoming all-star break.

Advertisement

“Rest,” said Atkins, a priority that will take on added importance after she turned her ankle.

The eight-day break affords the Mystics not just a time to get healthy, but allows for a mental reset amid a grueling WNBA season.

“You need it because you’ll get burned out real quick,” Sykes said. “You need that to reset because of little nagging injuries, your mental starts to shift, you’re emotional. You just need to reset.”

Life without Delle Donne

After missing two games with an ankle injury, Delle Donne made a brief return to the lineup Sunday, playing 13 minutes in the loss to the Connecticut Sun. Late in the first half of that game, the seven-time all-star landed on the foot of an opposing player before limping to the locker room in clear discomfort. She will be reevaluated in two weeks.

“It’s definitely more severe than the first one. Really unfortunate. Everybody knows the journey she’s been on, to be playing so well and then have that happen,” Thibault said pregame. “The team wasn’t necessarily discouraged for ourselves, as a group, in the middle of the game. You just feel bad for her to have to go through that again. It’s our job as a group to hold the fort until she can be back.”

Up next

The Mystics have eight days off with the All-Star Game on tap for Sunday. They return for a home date against Indiana on July 19.

Gift this article Gift Article