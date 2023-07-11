Emails show how the PGA Tour and Saudis came to the table

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As they charged toward a shocking partnership, the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment fund discussed a variety of dramatic measures that would significantly alter the landscape of professional golf, according to a trove of documents released by a Senate investigative subcommittee during Tuesday’s hearing on the proposed deal.

Among the proposals that were floated: a global “World Golf Series” team event that would conclude in Saudi Arabia; LIV Golf continuing to operate as an independent tour with its schedule confined to the fall season; Greg Norman being sidelined and removed from his role as LIV Golf chief executive; Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being given ownership of LIV Golf teams and participating in LIV Golf events; two elevated PGA Tour events branded by either PIF or the Saudi oil company Aramco; and a membership to the Augusta National Golf Club for Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of the PIF who is poised to be among the most powerful men in golf if the shocking alliance is finalized.

Many of the details of the deal between the PGA Tour and the Saudi investors are unknown and still subject to negotiation, but the documents released Tuesday during the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations hearing into the surprising agreement give the fullest picture to date of what the key stakeholders had hoped to get out of the partnership.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), chair of the subcommittee, shared a 10-page summary document plus an additional 265 pages of supplementary emails, messages and other communications that were submitted to the subcommittee by the PGA Tour and LIV Golf in advance of Tuesday’s hearing.

“We hope that today’s hearing will help us uncover not only the reasons for the PGA Tour’s sudden reversal and what it means for golf, but to understand what similar investments by authoritarian governments with deep pockets could mean for our country, for our national security, and for the world,” Blumenthal said in his opening remarks, before the senators began questioning the hearing’s two guests: Ron Price, the PGA Tour’s chief operating officer, and Jimmy Dunne, a member of the tour’s policy board and a key architect of the agreement.

The documents released by the subcommittee provided new insight into the discussions that led to the tour and the Saudi PIF moving past their bitter differences and striking an alliance to unify professional golf under a single umbrella, with the goal of forming a new for-profit entity that would oversee the commercial interests of the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and the Europe-based DP World Tour.

The documents also show several iterations of the framework the two sides hammered out and seem to suggest that the parties are open to LIV Golf coexisting alongside the PGA Tour. The communications do not reveal the size of the potential Saudi investment or lay out parameters for the LIV golfers to return to the PGA Tour. One initial proposal noted that Al-Rumayyan recognizes “the merits of compensating those PGA players who have remained loyal to the Tour and he would undertake to establish a substantial Equalisation Fund for their benefit.”

Emails reveal that the first overture was made to the tour by an intermediary Roger Devlin, a successful British businessman who reached out to Dunne last December. He wrote: “While the parties may appear far apart right now I do believe there is a common desire among the leading players and shared by His Excellency [Al-Rumayyan] to bring the sport back together in time to impact the 2024 schedule.”

According to the documents, the two sides didn't meet in-person until an April introduction in London, followed by meeting in Venice on May 11. They met again at the end of May in San Francisco, where the basic framework was agreed to and signed.

In the interim, they batted proposals back and forth. On April 26, the Saudi’s representatives shared a slide show, titled “The Best of Both Worlds,” in which they proposed Woods and McIlroy’s involvement with LIV. And in May, the two sides exchanged language that would oust both Norman and Performance54, the golf management company that helps run LIV, from all operations.

None of that was included in the basic agreement that was signed on May 30. It was not clear from the Senate documents if any of those proposals are still under consideration by the PGA Tour and the PIF.

The PGA Tour execs faced the heavy task Tuesday of selling the subcommittee on the controversial partnership — not to mention golfers, fans and regulators who are all watching the developments closely. Tour officials stressed that the organization wasn’t simply turning over control of professional golf to a foreign entity.

“The Tour will control operations, the Tour will control the board of the new subsidiary, and the Tour will be the governing body for competitive golf in connection with any combined golf operations,” Price said in his written opening statement. “The agreement provides clear, explicit, and permanent safeguards that ensure the Tour will lead the decisions that shape our future, and that we will have control over our operations, strategy, and continuity of our mission.

In a transcript of his opening statement, Dunne told the senators that he was no longer involved in negotiations with the PIF, but emphasized that the “the Tour will have full decision-making authority.”

“These safeguards were very important to us,” he said. “We could not, and would not, have reached even this initial framework agreement without all of these strong safeguards against inappropriate control over the game of golf by the PIF.”

While the basic framework is vague on the future of LIV Golf, the parties spent a lot of time discussing it. On May 15, Ed Herlihy, chair of the tour’s policy board, said in an email to Dunne that he’d “raised the idea” Jay Monahan, the tour commissioner, “of you overseeing LIV going forward. He really liked it.” Dunne replied to Herlihy, “You and me.”

And Price sent Monahan some talking points on May 28 to address some lingering PIF concerns, including the future of LIV. Price pointed out that “LIV Golf is important to PIF, but PIF, as a minority owner, has no decision-making authority … with respect to LIV’s future.” He noted that the PGA Tour would effectively be majority owners of LIV and the breakaway circuit’s fate would ultimately be determined by the executive board of the new for-profit company — “where PIF has a strong influence.”

The documents reveal deliberations on how to announce the deal — including planned phone calls to Woods and McIlory — which underscored the secrecy behind the negotiations. Michael Klein, the New York banker and longtime PIF adviser, suggested announcing the news in a “brief, softball segment” with CNBC, as Monahan and Al-Rumayyan did on June 6.

“The worst thing we can do is have naysayers lead the chorus,” Klein wrote in an email to Dunne.

Since announcing the partnership, the PGA Tour has received from pushback from several directions. Tour players said they were blindsided, the families of Sept. 11 victims said they were hoodwinked, and lawmakers have promised to probe the genesis of the deal while scrutinizing the tour’s tax-exempt status. Dunne said in his written statement that the tour “clearly did not do a good enough job explaining that limited scope” of the initial agreement.

While the two sides agreed to the basic framework of a partnership on May 30, they are still likely weeks or months away from finalizing the agreement. When that happens, the tour’s 10-member policy board will need to formally approve the deal, which is no sure thing. Several members were upset they were kept in the dark on negotiations, according to people familiar with the situation, and last weekend, longtime board member Randall Stephenson, the retired AT&T executive, resigned from the board, saying he had “serious concerns” about the Saudi alliance.

The tour long had reservations about the Saudi threat, and the subcommittee’s report includes a February 2022 email from Norman to Monahan, in which Norman chastises the PGA Tour for threatening bans on players who try to play for LIV.

“Players have the right and the freedom to play where we like,” Norman wrote. “I know for a fact that many PGA players were and still are interested in playing for a new league, in addition to playing for the Tour. What is wrong with that?”

He closed the email by warning Monahan, “this is just the beginning. It certainly is not the end.”

The subcommittee’s probe is one of two congressional inquiries into the deal, and lawmakers say public pressure can influence how the tour and PIF proceed. Even if the policy board signs off on a final agreement, the Department of Justice could nullify the deal if it finds the agreement violates federal antitrust laws.

Dunne and Price were not part of Blumenthal’s initial invite list. The subcommittee had hoped to hear from Monahan, Norman and Al-Rumayyan. But Norman and Al-Rumayyan declined to attend, cited scheduling conflicts. And Monahan has been on medical leave recovering from an unspecified health condition since June 14, though he’s expected to return to his post next Monday.

Blumenthal has said he expects the subcommittee to hold further hearings to explore the tour’s relationship with PIF and is hopeful that Al-Rumayyan will be available to discuss PIF’s involvement in the deal.

