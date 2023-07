Bilbao sprints to first Tour de France stage win, Vingegaard keeps yellow jersey

ISSOIRE, France — Pello Bilbao sprinted to his first Tour de France stage victory and also gained significant time in the overall standings, which was still led by Jonas Vingegaard at the end of the tricky 10th stage on Tuesday.

Bilbao raised his arms above his head in celebration at the end of one of the hardest stages of the Tour so far, finishing the undulating 167-kilometer route from Vulcania to Issoire just ahead of Georg Zimmermann and Ben O’Connor in the sweltering heat of central France.