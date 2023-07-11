Bilbao sprints to first Tour de France stage win, Vingegaard keeps yellow jersey

ISSOIRE, France — Pello Bilbao sprinted to his first Tour de France stage victory and also gained significant time in the overall standings, which was still led by Jonas Vingegaard at the end of the tricky 10th stage on Tuesday.
Most of the overall contenders finished just over three minutes further back and that saw Bilbao move up from 11th to fifth, less than two minutes off the podium.
Defending champion Vingegaard maintained his 17-second advantage over two-time winner Tadej Pogačar. Jai Hindley was in third place, 2 minutes, 40 seconds off the pace.
The Tour ends in Paris on July 23.
___
AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports