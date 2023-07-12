Free-solo climber dies in 500-foot fall at Rocky Mountain National Park

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A 26-year-old Boulder, Colo., woman was killed Sunday in a 500-foot fall in Rocky Mountain National Park. The unidentified woman was climbing with a 27-year-old man when she lost her grip as she scaled Four Aces of Blitzen Ridge at the park, which is about 40 miles northwest of Boulder, the National Park Service reported.

After a call for help from her companion, Colorado’s Air National Guard helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base helped in his recovery, hoisting him up by a winch-operated cable Sunday night. The Park Service reported that he was uninjured.

The woman’s body was recovered Monday by Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team members who had hiked to the area above Ypsilon Lake and used a “helicopter long-line recovery,” the Park Service said. Her body was taken to the Larimer County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office for determination of the cause of death.

Free-solo climbing is done without ropes, assistance or safety equipment and has become increasingly popular over the last few years, spurred partly by the success of the documentary “Free Solo.” The Academy Award winner chronicled the ascent of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park by legendary climber Alex Honnold in 2017, when he became the first person to free solo a route on the famed mountain.

The Boulder resident’s fall was the second in the state this week. On Monday evening, a 22-year-old climber fell about 100 feet while free soloing the Direct East Face Route of the First Flatiron, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

That climber slid down the face of the popular climbing spot in the Boulder area, landing on a ledge, where she was unable to move because of her injuries. Her climbing partner climbed to the top of the route and called 911 while other climbers in the area got to her and administered first aid.

Emergency responders rappelled down to her and placed her in a full body vacuum splint and litter, then lowered her to paramedics at the First Flatiron base. She was taken to a hospital and her name and further details about condition have not been released.

A week before the fatal climbing incident, a 25-year-old Las Vegas man was killed when he fell off the edge of a waterfall at Rocky Mountain National Park and was sucked underwater, officials said in a news release.

