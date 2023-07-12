LeBron James backs off retirement talk, eyes return to Lakers

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LeBron James’s first flirtation with retirement lasted less than two months. After cryptically saying in May that he had “a lot to think about” regarding his basketball future when the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs, James said Wednesday that he wasn’t ready to call it quits after 20 seasons.

“I don’t care how many more points I score or what I can and cannot do on the floor,” James said onstage at the ESPYs in Los Angeles. “The real question for me is: Can I play without cheating this game? The day I can’t give the game everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today.”

James, 38, was honored at ESPN’s annual award show for overtaking Hall of Fame center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in February. The four-time MVP concluded the season with 38,652 points, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar’s tally of 38,387, a mark that was long thought to be unbreakable.

In unexpected comments immediately after the Denver Nuggets swept the Lakers in the Western Conference finals, James expressed disappointment at falling short of his fifth championship and said he was “not quite sure what the roster will look like next year” because the Los Angeles rotation included several free agents.

The Lakers moved quickly this summer to re-sign Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura, thereby solidifying a supporting cast that helped James and Anthony Davis make an impressive late-season push following the February trade of Russell Westbrook. Los Angeles also signed Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Jaxson Hayes and Cam Reddish in free agency while losing Dennis Schröder and Lonnie Walker IV.

Given the Lakers’ 16-7 record after the all-star break and impressive playoff series victories over the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors, they will enter next season among the favorites to challenge the Nuggets in the Western Conference.

James, who battled a foot injury in the playoffs, showed signs of aging last season but still averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists while earning all-star and all-NBA third-team honors. However, he played in just 55 games, the fourth time in his five-year Lakers tenure that he made fewer than 60 appearances.

Retiring would have meant walking away from a contract extension that will pay him an estimated $46.9 million next season and grants him a $50.7 million player option for 2024-25. James also has expressed a desire to play with his 18-year-old son, Bronny, who will play at USC next season and is eligible for the 2024 NBA draft.

James will enter the 2023-24 season as the NBA’s oldest or second-oldest player, depending on whether Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala returns for a 20th campaign. Iguodala, 39, played just eight games last season.

