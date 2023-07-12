Will the spiraling Angels do the unforgivable and trade Shohei Ohtani?

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEATTLE — The chants were loud and clear and constant, audible from the moment Shohei Ohtani stepped into the batter’s box at T-Mobile Park during the All-Star Game on Tuesday night until the moment he left it: “Come. To. Seattle. Come to Seattle.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight This was a more corporate crowd than usual, at an event that draws more than just local fans, the kind of crowd that might not always be in on every local joke. But Ohtani, whose looming free agency dominated conversations during all-star week as they have all season, is a global fascination.

He is, as Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman called him in earnest, a unicorn, one-of-a-kind, the kind of player every fan base wants as their own and everyone in the industry watches to see what franchise’s history will be forever changed when he signs his name to a contract this winter.

But even as reporters asked him about this city and that, for his feelings about Chicago and Seattle and the rest, parsing every word for some kind of hidden wink, another question loomed: Might the Los Angeles Angels, who will open the second half with Mike Trout, Gio Urshela, Zach Neto, Brandon Drury and others on the injured list and Anthony Rendon banged up, and who are coming off a 1-10 collapse heading into the all-star break that slid them five games back of the final American League Wild Card spot, trade him before the Aug. 1 deadline?

In June, when the Angels were more firmly in contention, their owner Arte Moreno insisted publicly they would not be trading Ohtani before his contract expires after this season. Certainly, trading a once-in-a-lifetime player like Ohtani would not be easy to sell to fans, would feel like a public concession of the unforgivable: That the Angels had the most remarkable baseball talent in history on the same roster as one of the best players of the era (Trout) and could not get Ohtani to October.

But now that another season is on the verge of slipping away and the Angels again seem to need the influx of hope that a massive prospect haul might provide, can they afford not to trade the most valuable deadline trade chip in history?

They would likely find plenty of suitors. If Ohtani were available, he would immediately become the best starter and slugger available at the deadline, all in one package. For teams hoping to turn disappointing first halves into magical second-half runs, what could be more efficient than trading for a guy who is not only desperate to win, but who can help solve two problems at once?

All of this is hypothetical, theoretical — dependent on Moreno changing his public stance about trading his prized star. But if the Angels decide to sell, hypothetical deadline suitors would have to weigh the high cost of acquiring him as a rental against the possibility they might not be able to re-sign him. They, like any other potential suitor, will also have to weigh the cost of signing him: Consensus in Seattle this week, among players and agents and coaches all speculating like everyone else, was that a potential Ohtani free agent deal might begin with the number five and include a total of nine digits. No professional sports team has ever given a deal that big before. It is unclear how many can.

And so the Ohtani parsing begins again. What does he want? Where might he go? Does he, as some have reported, prefer the West Coast? Is he concerned about the highest bidder? Would the shadow of another Japanese great — say, Ichiro in Seattle — dim the appeal of one city over a place Ohtani could make his own?

The one thing Ohtani has made clear, over and over, with varying degrees of forcefulness, is that he wants to win. He has been more and more open about expressing his frustration with the Angels unique inability to turn dollars into wins and elite talent into elite results in recent years. When a reporter asked this week if missing the playoffs in his first few big league seasons has made winning even more important to him, Ohtani was unequivocal.

“Those feelings get stronger year by year,” Ohtani said through his interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara. “It sucks to lose. [I want] to win. That gets stronger every year.”

Several teams trying to win might want to give him that chance.

Speaking of Seattle, the disappointing Mariners are not completely out of playoff range in 2023 just yet. The Mariners have prospects to give and good young pitching to dangle. Ohtani admitted this week he spent multiple offseasons in Seattle, that he likes the city. He said after the game Tuesday that “he definitely heard” the chants from Seattle fans, who will undoubtedly be scrutinizing what he said next for meaning for the weeks and months to come.

“Every time I come here the fans are passionate, they’re really into the game,” Ohtani said through Mizuhara. “It’s very impressive. I actually spent a couple offseasons in Seattle. I like the city. It’s beautiful.”

Ohtani was not asked about Toronto, though the Blue Jays have a similar recent history of underachieving and a similar need to inject transformative life into multiple parts of their roster.

They have seemed willing to spend in the past, and they seem to have the means to make a credible push at Ohtani this winter if they wanted to do so.

The Baltimore Orioles could use a starter, and everyone could use Ohtani’s bat, but would they want to surrender prospects for a few months of a player they almost certainly would not sign long-term, or does it make more sense use those prospects to acquire the kind of top-end pitching that could stick around awhile? The San Francisco Giants could use him, and frankly could probably pay him in free agency, too.

The Tampa Bay Rays have plenty of prospect capital to make a move but they, like so many others, would likely have to confront the reality that trading for Ohtani would mean losing him a few months later. The San Francisco Giants have played their way into the race, could use him, and could even make a credible offseason pitch to him, too.

The New York Mets could use some power and another starter or two, too. They have money, but the Angels would almost certainly want organization-altering prospects, and Steve Cohen admitted that even he needs to be patient enough to let his minor league system replenish its talent for the Mets to be regular winners. The Texas Rangers seem likely to pursue Ohtani this winter, given their recent spending sprees. Could they try to poach him from their AL West rival even sooner?

The most obvious fit for Ohtani — at least in free agency, if not also in a deadline deal — is the Dodgers. He is familiar with the area. They are consistent winners. And they seem, from the outside, to be clearing the way for a major pursuit: As of this moment, they have just more than $109 million committed to their roster next season according to Spotrac, meaning adding even $50 or $60 million per year for Ohtani would not necessarily force them over the competitive balance tax threshold (though, perhaps, filling out their roster as Julio Urías, Max Muncy, J.D. Martinez, and much of their bullpen become free agents might do so).

All of this — from potential deadline suitors to potential free agent landing spots — is speculative. Ohtani does not betray much in interviews. He is too used to having people parse his every word to deliver any hints. But for the next two weeks, whatever the Angels say and whatever he says about his focus, the industry will stare closely at him and wonder where he will be playing a few months from now. And everyone, from the fans in Seattle on Tuesday night to owners making offers this winter, will be pleading for him to write the rest of his unforgettable legacy in their city.

