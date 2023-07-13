Arike Ogunbowale is your favorite hooper’s favorite hooper

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arike Ogunbowale leans back in a chair and kicks a pair of Nike Air Force 1s covered in Swarovski crystals onto a desk with Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban standing in front of her. She sports sunglasses and two chains with diamond pendants gleaming — one encrusted with her No. 24. Cuban pitches a pair of outlandish business ideas in a faux Shark Tank production within a State Farm commercial as Ogunbowale shakes her head, unimpressed.

The Dallas Wings star joined the likes of LeBron James, Chris Paul, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Jonquel Jones featured in the line of commercials. Still, a Google search for athletes in State Farm commercials quickly pops up the headline: Who’s the girl in the State Farm commercial with Mark Cuban?

“I’ve seen comments … ‘Isn’t that the girl from the commercial?’” Ogunbowale said with a chuckle. “Like the WNBA was my side job and commercials was my first.”

Advertisement

That’s the paradox of Ogunbowale. She’s the type of player that gets labeled your favorite hooper’s favorite hooper. The third-leading scorer in the WNBA (21.6 points per game) is a lightning quick guard with breathtaking crossovers, step-backs and hesitations that would have been at home on any And1 Mixtape, a style developed in her hometown of Milwaukee. Mystics guard Brittney Sykes, one of the best defenders in the league, labeled Ogunbowale a top-three guard in terms of handles. The résumé is impeccable for a 26-year-old — the No. 5 overall pick who led Notre Dame to a national championship as the tournament’s most outstanding player and will play in her third All-Star Game on Saturday in Las Vegas. In the 2021 showcase event featuring the Olympic team, Ogunbowale scored a game-high 26 points and was named MVP in her first appearance.

All of that style on the court is inseparable from the way she emanates away from it. At a Final Four party in Dallas that featured Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, Sheryl Swoopes and some of the biggest names in women’s basketball, it was Ogunbowale, rocking those chains, sunglasses, Christian Louboutin shoes and a multicolored patchwork jacket that stole the show — grabbing the microphone and toasting the crowd.

Some, however, still ask, “Who’s that girl?”

Advertisement

“Arike brings just like a cool, smooth vibe,” Wings teammate Odyssey Sims said. “On the court. Off the court. Of course, it’s more dog-ish on the court because she’s such a competitor and that’s what I love about her.

“But off the court is this, like, her aroma, just how she carries herself. It’s just like you can feel it when she walks past. When she comes in the room, it’s just like, give me some of that. I want to soak up some of that greatness, please. It’s a vibe, an aura that you don’t see or have often.”

Big brother Dare Ogunbowale, a running back for the Houston Texans, has seen it his entire life. While Dare had to walk onto the University of Wisconsin football team, Arike was a McDonald’s all-American and five-star recruit.

Dare and Arike now own homes about 10 minutes apart in Dallas and are best friends. She declined to play overseas this past offseason for the first time, took part in the league’s player marketing agreement which supplements income and was able to train with Dare. It’s something they’ve done since they were kids, even when he didn’t want to and didn’t believe Arike needed to. He explained that she’s been the best athlete since 7-years-old, but always wanted to put in work, especially after Dare got his driver’s license. He said Arike still owes him plenty of gas money.

Advertisement

A lot has changed since the days when their mother Yolanda, who played softball at DePaul, would make them go on three-mile runs at 6 a.m. — something Arike hated. Her father Greg was even worse because he would drive in the car behind them during the runs.

“Me and her went to a Bucks game a couple of years ago in Milwaukee,” Dare said, “and one of the security guards started crying because she was such a fan and she was excited to get to meet Arike. That’s the crazy stuff that we can’t believe.”

Muffet McGraw can believe it. The former Notre Dame coach admits to being hesitant to embrace all of the so-called aura. McGraw loved the fearlessness, but it did take some time for Ogunbowale to grasp her coach’s concept of a good shot. Confidence was never an issue and there was an internal drive that not only guided Ogunbowale’s own development, but seeped into the rest of the team. That same mentality kept her from being overly frustrated with not making the Olympic team, instead being named MVP against those Olympians.

Advertisement

McGraw credited coaching Skylar Diggins-Smith and her hyper sense of confidence for helping to be ready for Ogunbowale.

“In her mind she’d just have that sense of ‘hunh, I’ll show you,’” McGraw said. “She just wanted to be the best and she was going to do whatever she could to get there. She was never in a position where she didn’t feel like she could do something. And that is why we were successful as a team, because they would just take a look at her.”

That ruthlessness on the court can be seen during any Wings game. She’s never finished a WNBA season ranked lower than fifth in points per game and ranks 11th this season with a career-high 4.8 assists per game. Ogunbowale posted her first career double-double Wednesday with 18 points and 11 assists. The commercials are increasing her fame and her sense of fashion is becoming well known beyond the league. That’s an industry she’s interested in becoming more involved in in the future.

But for now, Ogunbowale prefers to chill in the house with her dog Kobe and watch television as a self-described “reality-show fiend.” There’s not much drama in her own life, she explained, so she gets her fix with “Selling Sunset,” “Love Island,” “Love is Blind” and “Baddies.” She takes pride in her Nigerian heritage and being a role model from Milwaukee to across the Atlantic Ocean.

Advertisement

The basketball world has had eyes on Ogunbowale since high school, but everyone else is starting to learn.

“I’ve had a lot of people tell me, ‘Oh, you’re a lot nicer than what I thought you would be,’” Ogunbowale said with a laugh. “I don’t know why people compare how people are on the court to real life. Obviously, I will be a dog on the court. There’s no friends on court. But off the court, I’m super chill. Go with the flow. Really pretty adaptable person.

“I think a lot of people realize that once they get to know me.”

Gift this article Gift Article