American star Christian Pulisic gets a fresh start with AC Milan

Two years removed from reaching the heights of European soccer with an English club, U.S. national team star Christian Pulisic is taking his stalled career to Italy. On Thursday, the 24-year-old forward finalized a four-year contract with AC Milan, which acquired him from Chelsea for a transfer fee of about $22 million.

It’s a far cry from the U.S.-record $73 million he commanded in 2019, when Chelsea lured him from Germany’s Borussia Dortmund.

However, it does provide a fresh start after he fell out of favor with the London-based Blues and allows him to set a new course as he and the U.S. national team look ahead to the 2026 World Cup, which will be staged in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

“I haven’t gotten the opportunities that I’ve wanted in recent years [at Chelsea] and haven’t reached the level that I want to be at,” Pulisic said in a conference call with reporters. “This is a great opportunity for me to do that. There’s positions that are open to me to be filled, and I want to go in and stake my claim and hopefully be a main part in this team.”

Pulisic’s Chelsea tenure began brilliantly with a career-high 11 goals across all competitions in 2019-20 and, a year later, an instrumental role in the team winning the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

The past two seasons, amid several coaching changes, he grew frustrated with dwindling playing time. In 2022-23, with 12th-place Chelsea suffered its worst Premier League campaign in 29 years, Pulisic started just eight of the 38 matches, entered as a sub 16 times and scored once. He also played a bit part in the Champions League.

“I know it’s the right time in my career” to change clubs, he said. “I had some great memories at Chelsea, ones I would take with me for the rest of my life. But now I’m really excited to create new ones.”

AC Milan is one of the biggest names in Italian soccer, having won the most recent of its 19 Serie A titles in 2021-22. It’s also a seven-time European champion; this past season, it reached the Champions League semifinals.

“It just all became very clear in the recent weeks this was the spot for me,” Pulisic said. “I’m going to have a great opportunity to play and hopefully make an impact. It was really a no-brainer.”

Before agreeing to the move, Pulisic said he spoke with former Chelsea teammates Olivier Giroud and Fikayo Tomori, who joined AC Milan two years ago. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is also jumping to Milan from Chelsea this summer.

Pulisic said he relishes the opportunity to play for the coach that recruited him, Stefano Pioli. At Chelsea, a coaching change between the time he agreed to the move in early 2019 and the start of the 2019-20 season left him needing to win over the boss.

“It’s a great feeling, one that I have really never had in my professional career,” Pulisic said. In recent conversations, he added, Pioli “really spelled out exactly how he sees me fitting in with this team. I did feel wanted at this club, and when a club like Milan wants you, it was an easy decision.”

Pulisic’s first assignments will come during a U.S. preseason tour, featuring friendlies against Real Madrid on July 23 in Pasadena, Calif.; Juventus on July 27 in Carson, Calif.; and Barcelona on Aug. 1 in greater Las Vegas.

The Serie A campaign will begin Aug. 21 at Bologna.

“I’m very excited to be part of this team and to learn about a new league,” Pulisic said. “I’ve obviously been in the Bundesliga and the Premier League, and now I have a big opportunity to help this team. We want to push to win titles. We want to win the Italian [title] and also push in the Champions League. That is the goal, and it’s a big reason why I wanted to come here.”

Pulisic’s transfer comes at a time when several U.S. players are on the move in Europe. Tim Weah will join Pulisic in Italy after joining Juventus. Ricardo Pepi landed at Dutch power PSV Eindhoven. Brenden Aaronson signed with Union Berlin, while Weston McKennie, Sergiño Dest and others are seeking new homes.

As his deal was being finalized, Pulisic said he spoke to Gregg Berhalter, who is beginning his second tenure as national team coach. Barring injury or other issues, Pulisic will next report to the U.S. team in early September for friendlies against Uzbekistan in St. Louis and Oman in St. Paul, Minn.

Looking long term, Pulisic said: “It’s such a big summer for a lot of players because this is [going to be their club] leading up to some of these big events — [2024] Copa America, [2026] World Cup — and you want to be in the top form. Absolutely. That’s why I came here. I hope to find that again.”

