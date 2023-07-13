Former football staffer sues Jalen Carter, Georgia over fatal crash

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Former University of Georgia football recruiting analyst Tory Bowles is suing Philadelphia Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter and the University of Georgia Athletic Association for negligence over a January car crash that killed two people. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In the early hours of Jan. 15, Bowles was in the back seat of an SUV driven by Chandler LeCroy, a fellow recruiting staffer for the Georgia football program, hours after a parade to celebrate the Bulldogs’ second consecutive national championship. LeCroy, driving a Ford Expedition rented by the university, was racing Carter, a standout on the Georgia defense, when LeCroy’s vehicle crashed, killing her and Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock, and injuring Bowles and Willock’s teammate, Warren McClendon. In April, Willock’s father sued Carter, the UGAAA, its employees and LeCroy’s estate.

The lawsuit, filed in Gwinnett County state court on Wednesday, claims LeCroy, who registered a blood alcohol level of .197 — more than twice Georgia’s legal limit of .08 — was traveling 104.2 mph just four seconds before hitting a utility pole, a light pole, multiple trees and the side of an apartment building. The lawsuit claims LeCroy was racing Carter for 45 seconds or less and that Bowles pleaded for LeCroy to slow down. It also claims that Carter “illegally left the scene without speaking with law enforcement” and failed to render aid.

“Despite LeCroy’s passenger, Warren McClendon, stating to him that he could not locate Devin Willock, Defendant Carter left the scene after less than 10 minutes when another UGA football player at the scene yelled at him: ‘Yo … hey, JC … you might want to go ahead and go get the f--- on yo…,’ ” the lawsuit says.

Carter was charged with reckless driving and racing in March. He went on to reach a plea agreement and was sentenced to 12 months probation, a $1,000 fine and 80 hours of community service, and was ordered to complete a state-approved defensive driving course. He was selected ninth overall by the Eagles in April’s NFL draft.

The lawsuit says text messages from recruiting staff supervisors permitting LeCroy, Bowles and other staff members to use university-rented vehicles during non-recruiting duties counter a public statement from the UGAAA that said, “rental vehicles were to be turned in at the immediate conclusion of recruiting duties.”

The UGAAA was aware of LeCroy incurring at least four speeding tickets, per the lawsuit, including two “super speeder” violations under Georgia law, and that her supervisor was aware of her most recent “super speeder” ticket, which was issued on Oct. 30, 2022, when she was driving back to Athens, Ga. from the Bulldogs’ win over Florida in Jacksonville.

“The UGA Athletic Association would have reasonably concluded that LeCroy regularly drove at extreme speeds when law enforcement was not present,” the lawsuit says. “While LeCroy may have been legally intoxicated, the proximate cause of the crash was street racing and extreme speed. The Association’s negligent entrustment of the large rental SUV to LeCroy, with knowledge that she was a reckless and habitual speeder, concurs with LeCroy’s primary negligence-traveling 104.2 mph.”

The lawsuit states Bowles was unaware LeCroy may have been legally intoxicated when Bowles entered the vehicle and that LeCroy’s estate and Carter are liable “for engaging in a grossly negligent joint enterprise-tandem driving/street racing.”

“We hope that everyone reviews the detailed allegations in the Complaint to accurately understand what really happened that night,” Bowles’s lawyer, Rob Buck, said in an email to The Washington Post. “Tory is deeply saddened by the loss of Devin and Chandler. She greatly appreciates the continued prayers, love and support she is receiving during her difficult recovery. She would like to express her gratitude to her entire medical team, as well as Ron Courson who has worked with Tory and her physical injuries on a daily basis. Tory is disappointed that the Association and its insurers have forced her to resort to litigation to address her life altering injuries.”

The lawsuit, which also names LeCroy’s estate as a defendant, claims Bowles suffered “multiple debilitating injuries” that will cause “likely permanent disability.” Those injuries include three lumbar fractures, five fractured vertebrae, 10 fractured ribs, a broken clavicle, fractured and cracked teeth, lacerated kidney and liver, a punctured and collapsed lung, intra-abdominal hemorrhaging and facial lacerations and injury to her jaw.

Bowles, according to the lawsuit, also endured a closed head injury that caused neurological damage and severe eye pain, damage to her spinal cord resulting in inflammation of the arachnoid, one of the membranes that surrounds the nerves of the spinal cord, and “significant arachnoiditis,” according to her neurosurgeon, which has no cure and can often lead to permanent paralysis.

Bowles is seeking damages including more than $171,000 for medical expenses incurred, more than $3,400 in lost wages, future medical expenses, and “future lost wages, damages due to diminished capacity to work or labor, physical disability, past, present and future mental and physical pain and suffering, and bad faith damages.”

The Georgia Athletic Association told The Post in a statement, “We are continuing to review the complaint, as plaintiff’s counsel elected to share it with the media before sharing it with us. Based on our preliminary review, we dispute its claims and will vigorously defend the Athletic Association’s interests in court.”

“We stand by our prior statements regarding this matter,” the statement continues. “The complaint does not allege that Ms. LeCroy and Ms. Bowles were on duty or acting within the scope of their employment in the hours leading up to the accident. It claims that on some previous occasions, recruiting staff were permitted to take rental vehicles home and return them the next morning. This does not mean, however, that they were allowed to use the car for any purpose. Recruiting vehicles were to be used during recruiting activities only, personal use of the vehicles was prohibited, and recruiting staff therefore were not authorized to use the rental vehicle for their purely personal activities on the night of the accident or any other time. Under no circumstances were recruiting staff authorized to use rental cars to drive at excessive speeds while intoxicated.

“While we have patiently supported Ms. Bowles during her long and difficult recovery, we will strongly defend our position in this lawsuit.”

