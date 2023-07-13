Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz is trying to get his confidence back

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

During Washington’s previous road trip, San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. got a good jump and took off for second base. Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz fired an accurate throw, but Tatis beat it. Ruiz looked over at catching coach Henry Blanco, who nodded and put his hands out. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Sure, the outcome wasn’t what Ruiz wanted, but his process and mechanics were sound. There was nothing else he could’ve done.

A few days later, during a game in Seattle, Ruiz appeared to have thrown out Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic, but the call was overturned. Those moments still served as small victories for Ruiz, who has struggled to throw out runners.

“Everybody’s talking about numbers throwing to second base — your confidence level goes down. He’s been there,” said Blanco, who noted that Ruiz looked pumped up after nearly getting Kelenic. “Trying to get that feeling back for him is huge. I’m pretty sure I’ll see him throw more guys out at second base and get that confidence back.”

Opponents tried to steal second base 51 times when Ruiz was behind the plate last season. He threw out 14 of them — tied for second most in the majors. His 27 percent caught stealing rate ranked 26th among 60 qualified catchers.

Opposing base runners have already made 52 stolen base attempts of second this season, but Ruiz has thrown out just three. His caught stealing above average is minus-10, the worst mark among qualified catchers according to Baseball Savant.

“I think sometimes just trying to be too quick,” Ruiz said of his throws. “Trying to do too much instead of, if they get a good jump, trying to catch and throw. If he’s safe, he’s safe. But that’s what I can’t control.”

Ruiz and Blanco agree the 24-year-old should try to use his legs more. Ruiz said sometimes his momentum is too far forward when he throws, and other times it’s too far back. When he’s not balanced, throws sail to the left or right. But when he is, his legs allow him to have a strong base and be more accurate.

Blanco wants Ruiz to slow the game down and not create bad habits. Ruiz called it “frustrating” to know he has the ability to throw runners out but not see more success, but he said for him, it’s all about winning and helping the pitching staff.

Stolen bases aren’t strictly on the catcher — the pitcher also has to be quick to the plate and needs to vary his timing. And as Manager Dave Martinez has pointed out frequently of late, the Nationals’ pitching staff as a whole hasn’t done a great job of doing either.

“He’s got a quick release,” Martinez said of Ruiz. “... Our pitchers tend not to be even quicker, and that gets him in trouble.”

The Cincinnati Reds stole five bases against Ruiz in two games last week in Washington, including four in one matchup. The Nationals open the second half of their season Friday at St. Louis.

Ruiz’s defensive numbers are alarming because he had better stats in almost every area of his game during his rookie season. This year, Ruiz has the fourth-worst pop time in the majors at 2.05 seconds. His pop time, which measures the period between a pitch hitting the catcher’s mitt and the catcher’s throw reaching the second baseman, was 2.00 seconds last season. That’s still not great, but Ruiz was in the middle of the pack.

He had five blocks above average on potential passed balls and wild pitches a season ago. This year, he has seven blocks below average — only trailing the San Francisco Giants’ Blake Sabol and Mike Zunino, who was designated for assignment by the Cleveland Guardians and is now a free agent. Ruiz ranks last in MLB with minus-12 catcher framing runs; that stat takes balls framed as strikes and converts them into runs saved. Last season, he was at minus-4.

In short, Ruiz is trending in the wrong direction.

Blanco said Ruiz has struggled with framing balls low in the strike zone; they are working on Ruiz getting under the baseball to catch and frame it properly. Blanco said Ruiz can’t assume a pitch is a strike; he has to make it a strike consistently.

Learning the fundamentals at the big league level is difficult, Blanco said, adding that in recent years players in general haven’t learned as much at the minor league level.

“You better be a complete player to come [to the majors] and show what you can do,” Blanco said. “If not, it’s going to take you a while to develop all of that stuff.”

Blanco also noted that he believes the hardest year for a catcher defensively is his second because opponents have had a season to scout him. And Ruiz remains one of the youngest catchers in the majors.

“In the big leagues, you learn every day,” Blanco said. “He’s getting to the point where he knows ‘I’ve got to do this to be a good catcher in the big leagues.’ He’s worried about his numbers. He’s worried about the stuff that he needs to do to help this team win games. Things are not going the right way right now, but I’m pretty sure the second half of the season, we will see a different Keibert.”

