Ons Jabeur aims to close her revenge tour in Wimbledon final

WIMBLEDON, England — In contrast to her affable demeanor and status as one of the more beloved players on the WTA tour, Ons Jabeur has been talking about something a bit pricklier this Wimbledon: revenge. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Jabeur was talking about it before she faced Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals earlier this week in a rematch of last year’s Wimbledon final, where she lost in three sets. She was talking about it before she stepped on court Thursday in her semifinal against Aryna Sabalenka, the groundstroke-crushing Belarusian who won the Australian Open this year. And she was talking about it again after she prevailed in that tightly contested battle, 6-7 (7-5), 6-4, 6-3, with a sharp ace on match point.

Jabeur will seek her first Grand Slam championship in her third final appearance Saturday, when she’ll face the Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova, who ended Ukrainian Elina Svitolina’s inspiring run at Wimbledon with a tidy 6-3, 6-3 win in the other semifinal.

Helpfully, Jabeur has lost to Voundrousova twice this year.

“Going for my revenge again is working,” the world No. 6 said with a smile.

That promise of retribution for coming up just short in last year’s Wimbledon — and again at the U.S. Open, where she lost the final to Iga Swiatek — has helped Jabeur march determinedly to the championship match here while taking down four Grand Slam champions along the way. Last year, the 28-year-old Tunisian marked a milestone with her arrival as the first Arab and North African player to reach a Grand Slam final.

Now, she has done that thing all pioneers hope to do and transcended from novelty to normalcy. Jabeur is the first woman to reach back-to-back semifinals at Wimbledon since Serena Williams was still providing a steadying force to the women’s game in 2018-19. Even to the casual fan, Jabeur must be a mainstay now, having made her third final in the past five Grand Slam tournaments and snuck in a run to the French Open quarterfinals in between.

She certainly acted like it Thursday against Sabalenka, the world No. 2.

Jabeur had been expecting a more emotional match from her Belarusian opponent compared to her quarterfinal foe Rybakina, who appears permanently unmoved. Sabalenka lived up to her billing, grunting with effort and passion from the match’s first blows, while Jabeur, who has been working on taming her in-match temper, was mostly calm and focused, even as she fell down one set and a break.

“She was screaming for the both of us, I guess,” Jabeur joked.

Jabeur trailed 4-2 in the second set before breaking back in the tense eighth game then taking the set with a backhand return winner. Jabeur was loose and feeling herself then, asking the crowd for noise and wagging a finger to say no, she wasn’t done yet.

“For me it was just one serve, one game. I just wanted to try to break her,” Jabeur said. “… I was like, honestly, I’m not going to give a s---, I’m just going to go in and hit my return. … She missed some shots that did help me stay in the game. I was fighting every point. We just wait for a little bit of chance sometimes to get the game, and that’s what happened.”

Sabalenka, meantime, grew ever more frustrated as Jabeur executed clean and consistent passing shots and mixed in her slice to great effect. Sabalenka may be the hardest-hitting player on tour, but she unraveled just enough on her serve and made 14 unforced errors to Jabeur’s three in the final set. Overall, she had 45 to Jabeur’s 14.

The Tunisian’s game shines on grass. She bent down and patted the playing surface when she finally won on a 103-mph ace to clinch the win on her fifth match point, which secured her 28th victory on grass in a three-year span. No player has won so much on grass in the same time frame since Maria Sharapova from 2004-06.

Her opponent Saturday sits on the other side of the spectrum: Vondrousova arrived at Wimbledon with just four grass-court, main draw wins in her career and currently has a 10-11 record on grass.

The 24-year-old is the first unseeded finalist at Wimbledon since Billie Jean King in 1963, but she is no novice and has churned her way through the draw here, dropping just two sets. A lefty, she made the French Open final as a 19-year-old in 2019, when she lost to Ash Barty, and reached a career-high ranking of No. 14 after that.

But two surgeries on her left wrist last year meant she went nearly sixth months without tennis and started practicing again only in October. Currently ranked No. 42, Vondrousova is the second-lowest-ranked player to reach the Wimbledon final since the WTA rankings began in 1975, after then-No. 181 Williams in 2018.

“I mean, for me, when it was clay or [hard court], maybe I would say, yeah, maybe it’s possible,” Vondrousova said, when asked if she could have imagined her success here a year ago. “But grass was impossible for me. It’s even crazier that this is happening”

Yet she faced little resistance from Svitolina, who appeared out of gas at the end of her surprising run just four months into a return to tennis after giving birth in October. Up 4-3 in less than 30 minutes, Vondrousova burned through seven straight games to take the first set and a 4-0 lead in the second with a style that keeps her opponents off-kilter. Vondrousova mixes in plenty of slice and drop shots, like Jabeur, and varies her pace and power expertly and seemingly at random.

Jabeur was concise when asked what kind of match she expects from Vondrousova. “She has good hands,” Jabeur said, but maintained that she was going to focus on herself and her game rather than her opponent’s.

That plan has worked so far as she has taken down four Grand Slam champions en route to the final in Bianca Andreescu, Petra Kvitova, Rybakina and Sabalenka. Jabeur isn’t getting swept up in the moment or over-planning for her opponent’s strengths. She’s playing her game, remaining calm and picking her spots.

There is that saying about revenge, after all.

