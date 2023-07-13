PGA Tour, Saudi partners drop anti-poaching provision to satisfy DOJ

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At the urging of the Justice Department, the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund removed a provision from their basic framework agreement that would have prevented the Saudi-backed LIV Golf and the PGA Tour from recruiting each other’s players, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The DOJ has been probing the PGA Tour since last summer over potential antitrust concerns, and it requested a copy of the basic agreement shortly after it was publicly announced last month, the people close to the situation said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter. After reviewing it, regulators told the parties they’d likely have concerns about non-solicitation language in the agreement, and the two sides agreed to strike the provision from the deal. The decision was first reported Thursday by the New York Times.

Regulators did not disclose any other concerns with the agreement that required immediate action, the people said, but they noted that the Justice Department intends to carefully review a final agreement when the two sides complete their negotiations.

A PGA Tour official was not immediately available to comment on the change, though one person familiar with the situation said that the tour’s influential policy board had been notified. A spokesman for the PIF declined to comment.

Legal analysts have noted that the Justice Department is likely to scrutinize the pending partnership between the PGA Tour and the PIF — the deep-pocketed benefactors of the upstart LIV Golf circuit — making sure the alliance doesn’t violate federal antitrust laws. The organizations’ willing response signals that they’re prepared to work with regulators but also underscores the tenuous nature of the deal, which calls for the two competing entities to combine their assets in a new for-profit commercial venture.

PGA Tour officials made no mention of the pending change to the agreement in a nearly three-hour long hearing with a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday. They did tell the senators they continue to negotiate with the Saudi PIF and are hoping to soon reach a definitive agreement that will pass muster with the DOJ.

“We’re certain the regulators are certainly taking a look at it,” Ron Price, the tour’s chief operating officer, told the subcommittee. “We believe that it should not violate the antitrust rules, but we plan to fully cooperate with that investigation.”

In practical terms, the change isn’t expected to have any immediate effects on the operations of the two tours. Both circuits are in the midst of their competitive seasons, and neither organization anticipates any golfers violating contracts to jump tours midseason.

According to the basic framework, the competing tours had agreed not to “directly or indirectly, enter into any contract, agreement or understanding with, solicit, or recruit any players who are members of the other’s tour or organization.”

The provision was one of just five pieces of the agreement between the tour and the Saudi investors that would be legally binding. The others call on the two sides to dismiss the litigation against each other, which they did last month; maintain confidentiality; and refrain from making disparaging remarks. The parties also agreed to continue working toward a definitive agreement, but if they can’t agree to terms before the end of the year, each side will revert to normal operations.

