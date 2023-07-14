Former Manchester City defender found not guilty of rape charges

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An English jury on Friday found former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy not guilty of one count of rape and another count of attempted rape in a retrial stemming from alleged incidents dating back to 2018. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Mendy in January was found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, but the jury could not reach verdicts on two additional charges, prompting the retrial.

Mendy reportedly broke down in tears as the verdicts were announced following a three-week trial.

“It has been almost three years since the police started investigating this matter,” Jenny Wiltshire, Mendy’s lawyer, told reporters. “Mr. Mendy has tried to remain strong but the process has, inevitably, had a serious impact on him. He thanks everyone who has supported him throughout this ordeal and now asks for privacy so he can begin rebuilding his life.”

Mendy, 28, joined Manchester City in 2017 from AS Monaco for a then-record transfer fee for a defender — around $68 million. He was suspended in 2021 following his arrest on charges of rape and sexual assault after four women accused him of rape, a fifth woman accused him of attempted rape and a sixth woman accused him of sexual assault. The incidents took place during parties at his mansion in Cheshire, England, and an apartment in Manchester, some of them held illegally during England’s coronavirus lockdown.

Friday’s acquittal concerns incidents involving two women, including one who claimed Mendy tried to rape her at his house. He was cleared of raping a different woman whom he had met at a bar. Mendy had denied the charges and said the incidents were consensual encounters.

Mendy, a free agent, did not play for City after he was suspended. The team released him when his contract expired at the end of last month.

