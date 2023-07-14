Carlos Alcaraz-Novak Djokovic Wimbledon final is a heavyweight rematch

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WIMBLEDON, England — Come Sunday, 37 days will have passed between the previous meeting of the Spaniard and the Serb. What began with such promise in that French Open semifinal ended in dreary mundanity, with the 20-year-old, not the 36-year-old, succumbing to cramps that played a starring role in his four-set loss.

Here’s what each has done in the interregnum:

The Serb, 36-year-old Novak Djokovic, continued on to win a 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open that placed him ahead of Rafael Nadal’s 22 and even further ahead of Roger Federer’s 20. Then he spent time in nature hiking with his wife, Jelena, staying clear of tennis and especially tennis on grass even if his mind drifted to preparing to play at the All England Club, where he will play for a record-tying eighth title Sunday.

When he arrived here, he moved through to that final while dropping just two sets — one to Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth round and another to Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals — and by beating Italy’s Jannik Sinner on Friday in a dominant semifinal, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).

The Spaniard, 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, moved on from that disappointing loss to win his fifth title of the year in London, which tied him for first place with most trophies collected on tour in 2023. The victory came on grass, at Queen’s Club, which was just the third grass-court event of his career, after playing Wimbledon in 2021 and 2022.

When he arrived here, he reached his first Wimbledon final while dropping just two sets — one to Nicolas Jarry in the third round and another to Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round — and by beating Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the second semifinal Friday with a commanding performance, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

So we resume thankfully where we left off last time, primed for the collision of an unstoppable force and a wrecking ball, tennis’s present against its future.

“It’s going to be a great challenge, greatest challenge that I could have at the moment from any angle really: physical, mental, emotional,” Djokovic said.

Said Alcaraz: “This is going to be the best moment of my life, probably.”

With those minor stakes laid out, there is one difference worth noting about Djokovic on the eve of his 35th Grand Slam singles final, which just beats Chris Evert’s 34 for the record — he has already bested the great rivals of his generation.

But there is still history to be made. Djokovic’s eighth Wimbledon title (and fifth straight) would tie Federer’s record here and major singles championship No. 24 would match Margaret Court’s record for most in the Open era, which began in 1968.

He’s also aiming to keep hope alive for the first calendar-year Grand Slam by a man since Rod Laver in 1969.

“Maybe some people think that it would be a huge relief for me winning Roland Garros, being the only men’s tennis player with 23 slams,” Djokovic said. “It’s not. I mean, pressure is there. It’s still very high. I still feel goose bumps and butterflies and nerves coming into every single match. … I don’t want to approach that finals in any more relaxed way than I have previous ones, meaning the intention needs to be clear. Goal and approach will be as serious and professional as it has been always. Not much difference for me there.”

That was the case Friday when Djokovic’s biggest hindrance in defeating Sinner, a lanky 21-year-old with a whip-crack serve and forehand, was distraction. Chair umpire Richard Haigh issued Djokovic a hindrance call in the fourth game of the second set because Djokovic let out a prolonged grunt — in a Grand Slam semifinal — and issued a time violation for serving too slowly later in that same game.

In the third set, the crowd was so thirsting for a fight that it responded approvingly when Djokovic hit a fault serving down 15-40 and trailing 5-4.

Djokovic wiped that disturbance away too, rattling off four straight points to take the game — but not before he sarcastically applauded the crowd and flashed them a thumbs up, embracing, momentarily, his status as the heel.

“All love. It’s all love. All love and acceptance,” Djokovic said after.

Alcaraz expects mental strength will make all the difference for him Sunday, as well, as he competes for his second Grand Slam title to go along with last year’s U.S. Open trophy.

He was physically ruthless against Medvedev, showing how well he has adapted a game that was crafted on Spain’s plodding clay courts — which require a strategic mind, expert timing and above all else, patience — to grass, which demands balance and the lightning-quick reflexes to be able to respond to the unpredictable, low bounce of the ball. Alcaraz was so in control Friday he barely had to react, he dictated nearly every point.

“This one probably was one of my best matches, not only on grass but on the tour,” Alcaraz said.

But it was nerves, not the stifling Parisian heat, he said, that felled him the last time he faced Djokovic and caused him to cramp in the third set. Alcaraz will try to put aside his butterflies and do some “mental exercise” before Sunday’s matchup.

Easier said than done. Djokovic has not lost a Centre Court match at Wimbledon since 2013, a fact that motivates Alcaraz even more and heaps pressure on Djokovic’s shoulders. Or maybe knowing how to manage the moment gives Djokovic the edge and leaves Alcaraz reaching to make up the difference. It can be hard to tell, when two of the best collide.

“Yes, I do have more experience playing in many more Grand Slam or Wimbledon finals than him,” Djokovic said. “Still, he’s in great shape. He’s very motivated. He’s young. He’s hungry. I’m hungry, too. So let’s have a feast.”

