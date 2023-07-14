The Cracker Jack Old Timers Classic brought joy to baseball-starved D.C.

Listen 10 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On July 19, 1982, 11 years after the Washington Senators deserted D.C. for a second time, baseball returned to RFK Stadium. On a magical Monday night, perhaps the greatest collection of ballplayers ever assembled in one place entertained a crowd of 29,196 in a five-inning exhibition game that benefited retired players in financial need.

The baseball-starved fans who showed up despite a torrential rainstorm that delayed the start of the inaugural Cracker Jack Old Timers Classic for more than an hour didn’t seem to mind that the participants — two dozen Hall of Famers, including Hank Aaron, Joe DiMaggio, Harmon Killebrew and Stan Musial — were a few years past their prime. In fact, it was the oldest player on the field, 75-year-old shortstop Luke “Old Aches and Pains” Appling, who provided the game’s most indelible moment — a home run off fellow Hall of Famer Warren Spahn to lead off the bottom of the first inning.

The night marked the first of six exhibitions at RFK over the next six summers before the game relocated to Buffalo in 1988 and was discontinued after its ninth installment in 1990. The midsummer grandmother of all All-Star Games was part nostalgia trip, part annual reminder of what D.C. baseball fans were missing, and the impressive crowds that turned out each year to cheer on their heroes were perhaps an indication that Washington deserved its own team again.

A signature moment

Appling loved playing in D.C. during his 20-year career with the Chicago White Sox because of Arbaugh’s, a steak and rib restaurant on Connecticut Avenue, and the slope of Griffith Stadium’s infield that “gave batters the feeling they were hitting downhill.” There was no such incline to the waterlogged infield at RFK in 1982, but with the stadium configured for football, the makeshift wall erected in left field was roughly 250 feet from home plate and an inviting target for right-handed hitters.

After taking Spahn’s first pitch high for a ball, Appling, who was working as a minor league hitting instructor for the Atlanta Braves, cranked his second offering 12 rows deep into the left field bleachers. Spahn, a relatively spry 61, playfully chased Appling as he made his way around the bases. When Appling reached the dugout, with the crowd on its feet and Red Barber and Jack Brickhouse describing the sight on WMAL radio and ESPN’s television broadcast, the owner of 45 career home runs feigned a heart attack.

“I didn’t even look at it,” Appling said while flexing his biceps and smoking a cigar in the locker room after the AL’s 7-2 win, which also featured home runs by Jim Fregosi and Bill Mazeroski. “I just didn’t want to run around the bases.”

Local fan Barry Kemelhor arrived at his seat in the upper deck along the first base line just in time to witness Appling’s blast.

“Something has to be spectacular, particularly in an All-Star Game, for people to remember it,” Kemelhor said in a phone interview. “When I was 12, Johnny Callison hit a walk-off home run [to win the 1964 All-Star Game]. People remember Torii Hunter robbing Barry Bonds and Bonds picking him up [in 2002], and Pete Rose running over Ray Fosse [in 1970]. Otherwise, most baseball All-Star Games run together. Appling’s homer gave the Cracker Jack Classic a signature moment that everybody noticed. It was national news.”

“Luke’s home run took the game from a Washington-area event to a national event,” Dick Cecil, the former longtime Braves executive who conceived of and directed the Cracker Jack Old Timers Classic, told The Washington Post in 1984. “It would have taken three or four years to build the game up to where people had heard of it. Luke did it in one fell swoop.”

‘We’re the main show’

In 1974, Cecil resigned as Braves vice president to start a consulting business. Seven years later, when one of his clients asked him to develop a promotion for Borden, which owned Cracker Jack, he proposed a new take on the old-timers game, a popular promotion at stadiums across the country. Whereas old-timers games put on by teams were typically two-inning affairs that preceded major league games, Cecil suggested making the legends the focus of a longer exhibition. He would later describe his idea as a “total night of nostalgia” where fans would come to watch batting practice.

Advertisement

Borden’s executives loved the concept, and Cecil began assembling a roster of players for the inaugural game he hoped would establish credibility with fans and media members. D.C. was an obvious choice to host the spectacle.

“There hadn’t been a game here in 10 years,” Cecil told The Post. “It’s a good sports town if you give it something to respond to. … There are lots of frustrated old fans — Senator fans, the Emil Verban Club, guys who get together to celebrate the failure of the Cubs.”

Rosters were determined by nationwide fan balloting and a selection committee. Players received a $1,000 stipend, plus transportation and lodging for two.

“This is the elite,” former Dodgers manager Walter Alston, a veteran of the old-timers circuit, told The Post at a reception ahead of the first game.

“This game is different from all the others,” Baltimore Orioles legend Brooks Robinson, who appeared in all six games in D.C., said. “Here, we’re the main show, not the opening act.”

Advertisement

The game, which received no support from MLB and cost more to put on than it brought in, guaranteed a donation of $50,000 to the Association of Professional Baseball Players of America each year.

“I think that’s why you see the DiMaggios and Aarons here,” former Dodgers shortstop and Hall of Famer Pee Wee Reese told reporters. “We all came along before the real pension fund and we all probably know guys from our time who need some help.”

The first few years of the event featured some off-field drama, including Hall of Famer Willie Mays leaving RFK midgame in 1983 because he was miffed he wasn’t in the starting lineup. In 1984, local television stations raised a fuss after they were prohibited from showing highlights, including a broken-bat home run by Aaron, before the game aired via tape-delay on CBS, which bought the national network rights to the contest.

“[NBC 4 sportscaster] George Michael called me to say he was going to sue me,” Larry Moffi, who worked as an assistant to Cecil and wrote the copy for the programs for all nine games, recalled in a recent phone interview. “I said, ‘George, have at it, because I’ve got nothing.' ”

Fun, but competitive

Former Cleveland Indians right-hander Bob Feller, a regular attendee, was never particularly concerned about his performance in the game.

Advertisement

“I proved what I could do when I was in my prime,” the Hall of Fame hurler said in 1985. “The idea in this game is to keep the score even. The ideal game would come out as a tie. Who wins means absolutely nothing. It’s all show business.”

There were plenty of choreographed high jinks through the years, including Spahn opening the second game by lobbing a ball behind Appling, and former Baltimore Orioles slugger Boog Powell and home plate umpire Jim Honochick reenacting one of the Miller Lite commercials they starred in together in 1985. But the game brought out the players’ competitive sides, too.

“You tell yourself you’re going to take it easy, but you get out there and say, ‘If I run a little, I might have a hit here,’ ” former Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Richie Ashburn told The Post before the first game. “We’re competitive people. We can’t help our natures. That’s the only trouble with these games. The fans don’t care. They accept our limits. But it still bothers us players.”

Advertisement

“Winning, losing, what the hell?” NL pitcher Hoyt Wilhelm said after allowing eight earned runs and recording one out in the AL’s 19-2 win before 25,730 fans in 1986. “It was a bad night, but we’ll get them next year. I still had fun.”

In the same game, 55-year-old former Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Dick Groat broke up a potential inning-ending double play with a takeout slide of Boston Red Sox legend Bobby Doerr.

The final game in D.C. featured an offensive eruption, with the AL erasing an early 11-0 deficit by scoring 24 consecutive runs. Former Detroit Tigers outfielder Willie Horton hit three home runs and finished with eight RBI.

“Bunch of old guys hitting rockets like that,” said Powell, who had one of the game’s 13 homers. “We got excited.”

The game’s legacy

Cracker Jack dropped its sponsorship of the event in 1986, but the game continued as the National Old Timers Classic. In 1988, after averaging more than 27,000 fans over six years in D.C., the game moved to Buffalo’s Pilot Field because of the construction of 2,000 additional seats at RFK.

Advertisement

The National League won all three games in New York, including a 3-0 shutout in the finale. Aaron missed the game while on jury duty in Atlanta; Appling, 83, coached third base.

“To be honest with you, I ran out of steam, and I think the game did, too,” Cecil told MLB.com in 2020 of his decision to end the series. “It was definitely the right thing at the right time. I don’t think you could do it today.”

Nearly 200 players participated in at least one game. Sandy Koufax pitched an inning in 1984. Frank Robinson appeared in 1985 and 1986. D.C. fan favorite Mike Epstein followed in the footsteps of former Senators Bob Allison, Killebrew, Camilo Pascual and Early Wynn when he made his Old Timers Classic debut in 1987.

“There was a real air of joy,” Kemelhor, who has amassed a collection of memorabilia from the series, said of the experience attending the first two games. “It was like, ‘Wow, baseball’s back.’ It was wonderful.”

Advertisement

Cecil downplayed the role of the Old Timers Classic in convincing MLB to put another team in the District. “This is not a litmus test for baseball in Washington,” he said before the inaugural game. Indeed, it would be 18 years after the popular exhibition left RFK that the Washington Nationals played their first game there.

“The response this game has gotten shows me there’s still a great interest in having a team here, but I knew that anyway,” Robert Schattner, the local dentist who helped lead the charge to bring baseball back to D.C. after the Senators left in 1971, told The Post in 1982. “… I said it to [MLB Commissioner] Bowie Kuhn many years ago, and I’ll say it again: When baseball wants a team in Washington, there’ll be a team in Washington.”

Gift this article Gift Article