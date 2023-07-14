Nationals’ second half is on hold after rainout in St. Louis

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST. LOUIS — It was the third inning when the skies opened Friday night, leaving everyone at Busch Stadium — most notably the Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals — to dash for cover. And after a 90-minute weather delay, play was suspended until 2:15 p.m. Saturday. The second leg of a split doubleheader will then begin at 7:15.

The Cardinals lead, 1-0, in the bottom of the third. There will be two down and a runner on for Paul Goldschmidt, who will start the resumed game in a 3-2 count. But as of Friday night, it was unclear who Goldschmidt would be facing in that spot.

Right-hander Trevor Williams started for the Nationals and yielded a solo homer to Lars Nootbar in the first. Williams otherwise struck out five, three shy of his career high, across 52 pitches. Assuming Williams won’t keep pitching Saturday, Washington’s bullpen is stocked with three long relievers in Paolo Espino, Cory Abbott and Joan Adon. Before the storm hit, Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas had retired all nine of the batters he faced.

“He was really good,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said of Williams. “He had a good two-seamer, the slider was really good today. It’s a shame. The rain got him again.”

Espino rejoined the active roster Friday because starter Patrick Corbin was placed on the paternity list. The Nationals will also add an extra man for the second game, which they could use for another arm from the minors. But after third baseman Jeimer Candelario exited in the first inning with a bone bruise in his right thumb, they might want to pad their infield by recalling utility man Jake Alu, who had a brief stint with Washington earlier in the year.

Candelario injured his thumb on a grounder in pregame drills. But it wasn’t until his first at-bat, when he fouled off 2-2 sinker, that it really started to bother him. After striking out swinging, he skipped off the field and was immediately replaced by Ildemaro Vargas. Martinez said Candelario will be reevaluated Saturday morning, perhaps to play in the second game. Candelario was hopeful that could happen, though the Nationals will be especially cautious with one of their best players (and their top candidate to be moved before the Aug. 1 trade deadline).

“Not concerned,” Candelario said after the rainout, his right thumb swollen and wrapped in a bandage. “I really didn’t want to get out of the game. I wanted to start off [the second half] with how I was feeling. It didn’t go my way, but you know how it is … You got to keep going and see what happens.”

