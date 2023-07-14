Northwestern fires baseball coach days after firing football coach

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northwestern fired baseball coach Jim Foster on Thursday, three days after terminating football coach Pat Fitzgerald over allegations that his players allegedly engaged in hazing throughout his tenure. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Foster “engaged in bullying and abusive behavior,” according to a Northwestern human-resources document obtained by the Chicago Tribune. He also “made an inappropriate comment regarding a female staff member, and spoke negatively about his staff to other staff members.” Chicago radio station 670 the Score reported that Foster made racist statements and discouraged players from reporting injuries, an allegation he denied when asked about it by the station.

“Nothing will ever be more important to Northwestern than providing its students a place that allows them to develop in the classroom, in the community, and in competition at the absolute highest level, and building a culture which allows our staff to thrive,” Northwestern Athletic Director Derrick Gragg, who hired Foster in June 2022, said in a statement. “This has been an ongoing situation and many factors were considered before reaching this resolution.”

According to multiple reports, the school was alerted to Foster’s alleged behavior last fall, before he had coached a game at Northwestern after being hired away from Army. The HR report obtained by the Tribune said the school planned “to take appropriate remedial action,” though it’s unclear whether any discipline was handed down.

Northwestern, which will need to hire its fifth baseball coach in eight years, went 10-40 last season, its fewest wins in a non-pandemic season since 1970. A few of Foster’s assistants departed during the season, including hitting coach and recruiting coordinator Dusty Napoleon, who left in February, and pitching coach Jon Strauss and operations director Chris Beacom, who both left after the team’s first road trip. Assistant Brian Anderson, a former player for the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox, will be the team’s interim coach.

One player told 670 the Score that Foster punished him by making him run for the entirety of a 2½-hour practice last fall. When Foster was head coach at Rhode Island in 2011, Rams pitcher Joseph Ciancola died three days after collapsing during an outdoor strength and conditioning session. Ciancola’s mother later filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the school, alleging it was at fault for Ciancola’s death, and settled for $1.45 million in 2016.

Roughly 15 Northwestern players entered the transfer portal after last season.

In his interview with 670 the Score, Foster called the reporting about his alleged bullying “a hit piece” and called the allegations of racism “ridiculous.” He suggested the assistants who left during the season wanted his job and that the players who spoke to reporters were looking for a scapegoat for their own shortcomings.

“Maybe the players aren’t good enough and are just making excuses or are disgruntled,” Foster said. “Maybe it’s how they’re raised. Could be any of that stuff.”

Northwestern fired Fitzgerald on Monday after initially suspending him for two weeks without pay last Friday. On Saturday, the Daily Northwestern detailed additional allegations of hazing in the Wildcats’ football program, and school president Michael Schill said he “may have erred in weighing the appropriate sanction” for Fitzgerald. According to ESPN, the school would have fired Foster earlier had its legal and human-resources departments not been tied up with the Fitzgerald situation.

“As the Director of Athletics, I take ownership of our head coaching hires and we will share our next steps as they unfold,” Gragg said in his statement.

