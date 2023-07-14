At WNBA All-Star Friday, Sabrina Ionescu spins a three-point record

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LAS VEGAS — Sabrina Ionescu found the loudest section of Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday and went to take a picture. She stretched her arms out wide while a group of about 30 wearing New York Liberty gear shouted at the top of their lungs. They weren’t just fans; they were family in the building to witness the greatest three-point contest performance in WNBA or NBA history.

Ionescu made 20 in a row at one point to defeat Arike Ogunbowale and Sami Whitcomb in the final round of the contest. The Liberty guard finished with 37 points out of a possible 40, surpassing Allie Quigley’s WNBA record of 30 and the NBA record of 31 shared by Stephen Curry and Tyrese Haliburton.

“I shouldn't have missed two,” Ionescu said. “I mean, there's adrenaline. It was the final round. I had just lost in the skills, I wasn't going to lose again. So thankful to have only missed two, I guess.

“I've put in a lot of work to be able to shoot like I have been from the three-point line. So this one's pretty rewarding.”

The crowd roared as shot after shot ripped the net. Making the moment even more special, Ionescu did it with Quigley in attendance. Afterward, the Liberty star said the trophy should be named after Quigley, who won the three-point contest four times. Ionescu is currently No. 4 in the league with a 44.6 three-point shooting percentage.

“I’ll absolutely be taking this and maybe sending it to [Liberty Coach Sand Brondello] and telling her to keep running some three-point plays for me,” Ionescu said. “Not joking.

“It was crazy because usually when I'm hitting shots in this gym, they aren't cheering for me. … I really didn’t want to miss at all.”

Ionescu rebounded from a loss in the WNBA Skills Challenge where she and teammate Courtney Vandersloot lost to the Las Vegas Aces pairing of Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray. Even after Ionescu had finished her media obligations, the conversation still turned to the record-breaking performance.

Said Gray: “She missed two shots? Wooo!” She then asked if the Aces still have to play the Liberty during the regular season. Plum informed her that they still have three games against New York.

“I hope she’s not that hot,” Gray said with a smile.

