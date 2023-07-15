CJ Abrams shines a lot (and runs a lot) during doubleheader split in St. Louis

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST. LOUIS — Across 16⅓ innings Saturday, CJ Abrams, 22-year-old shortstop for the Washington Nationals, stole two bases, singled to kick-start a game-winning rally, went first to third and scored a critical insurance run, then pulled a solo homer (the second of his career off a left-handed pitcher) before adding a single for good measure.

In all, he touched home plate five times in a doubleheader with the St. Louis Cardinals. In five games as the Nationals’ leadoff hitter — their last five games, a 3-2 stretch — Abrams is 10 for 21 with five steals. Going back a bit further, he has seven steals in six contests and has swiped his past 13 bags without being caught.

Is he having more fun atop the order?

“I think so,” said Abrams, generally a dude of few words. “For sure.”

And why is that?

“Just gives me an opportunity to get on base for the team,” he said between games of the doubleheader, which Washington split with a 7-5, 10-inning win in the first leg and a 9-6 loss in the second, delayed an hour at the start by rain. “Get on base, steal, steal more bases. I can steal more bases.”

Simple enough. Abrams is up to 16 steals on the season despite logging just nine in his first 77 games. He’s right in that hitting leadoff has offered more chances to reach first base and show off his speed. For most of the first half, Abrams batted eighth (39 starts) or ninth (33). And in those games, the Nationals’ leadoff hitter averaged 4.5 plate appearances, whereas their eighth hitter averaged 3.82 and their ninth hitter 3.7.

That’s not a huge difference in a small sample. But in half a season, that adds up to 65 fewer plate appearances for the ninth hitter compared to the leadoff guy (and 55 fewer for the eighth hitter). The Nationals moved up Abrams, at least in part, to see if a bigger role might spark improvement with his plate approach. But they’re also just getting additional looks at him in a developmental year. Abrams’s four hits Saturday, highlighted by the homer on Steven Matz’s hanging curve in the third inning of the second game, helped tick his OPS to .706. Abrams now has eight homers and a .409 slugging percentage.

“Just giving him the leeway to go ahead and play the game,” Manager Dave Martinez said of Abrams running mad lately. “Do what you do best. When he’s doing that, I told him: ‘Unless I give you the hold sign, I want you to go. I want you to be aggressive. You’re going to get caught every now and then, but we’re going to learn from it and we’re going to move on.’ ”

If development is a major theme of this season, so are growing pains. Take how the pitching staff fared Saturday night. Rookie starter Jake Irvin threw 79 pitches to complete his three innings, yielding four runs in the second. Then after the Nationals (37-55) erased the four-run deficit, rookie reliever Jose A. Ferrer inherited a runner from rookie reliever Amos Willingham, who otherwise recorded five outs and weathered some hard contact from the Cardinals (39-53).

Ferrer could not say the same. Alec Burleson, the first batter he faced, singled on a high fastball. Nolan Gorman followed with a double to left-center, a ball that was nearly caught by a stumbling Stone Garrett. Those were the two lefties Martinez brought in Ferrer to match up with. But once they both reached, a pair of righties blooped singles in front of an outfield that plays deep to prevent extra-base hits. Another Cardinal scored. Washington trailed by three.

“Lack of execution led to some of those situations where guys got deeper into counts,” Irvin said when asked whether he or the Cardinals’ hitters were responsible for his pitch count spiking early. “Definitely a combination of the two.”

Or take Abrams’s at-bat with two down and the bases juiced in the sixth. Right before he stepped in, second baseman Michael Chavis, playing in place of Luis García, struck out swinging. Cardinals reliever Dakota Hudson then started Abrams with a fastball, down and in off the plate, and Abrams swung through it for strike one. His chase rate is in the eighth percentile among qualified hitters, according to Baseball Savant, a sign of his age and the need for significant growth in the years ahead. And while one ill-advised swing does not define a player, ill-advised swings are a pattern for Abrams, who doesn’t swing and miss a ton but almost never walks.

Two pitches after he chased that fastball, Abrams bounced out to end the rally. The Cardinals tacked on against Paolo Espino in the sixth, using two hits and Nolan Arenado’s sacrifice fly. Arenado homered off Espino in the eighth, lining a 3-0 fastball out to left. So when Abrams dug in in the ninth, with the bases empty and the crowd thinning, there wasn’t much of an opportunity to affect the game. But he singled anyway, logging another hit off a lefty, and there would be more chances Sunday.

