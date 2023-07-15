D.C. United hits a massive bump on the road in New England

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — D.C. United entered its last MLS match in more than a month with its sights set on a positive result and a morale boost ahead of Wednesday’s All-Star Game at Audi Field. Saturday night’s miserable 4-0 defeat to the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium instead offered a reminder of the work ahead during the Leagues Cup and the midsummer break from league obligations. Former United midfielder Ian Harkes scored twice as the Revolution (12-4-7) highlighted the gulf between United (8-10-6) and the top teams in the league.

On a day when Argentine superstar Lionel Messi finally completed his long-awaited move to Inter Miami to strengthen one of the teams behind United in the playoff chase, United Coach Wayne Rooney faced the prospect of replacing midfielder Lewis O’Brien upon the expiration of his loan from English Premier League club Nottingham Forest after the match — and could only wonder what other moves might need to follow to strengthen his team for the stretch run.

Advertisement

Rooney praised O’Brien’s contributions and said United had not stopped working to see if there was a way to retain the 24-year-old despite reported interest from several other English clubs.

“He’s been great for us,” Rooney said. “We’re losing a really good player, and we knew that’s what it was. We’re still trying to get him back and keep him here. I’m sure over the next two weeks or so we’ll have an answer from Nottingham Forest, but we’re trying in a few different ways to get him back.”

In the event this was O’Brien’s last game with United, his departure is just one of a few potential transactions expected over the next few weeks.

“It’s a time and a period for us to reflect on where we are at and what we need to do in the remaining games, what players need to come in and what players need to go out, because there will be that happening from both situations,” Rooney said.

This night started to go off course when Steve Birnbaum caught a stray elbow from New England’s Bobby Wood in an aerial clash inside the opening 15 minutes. Birnbaum exited with a shiner on his cheek, leaving Brendan Hines-Ike to take his place in the middle of United’s back three. After the game, Rooney said he was not sure of the extent of Birnbaum’s injury.

Advertisement

Neither side mustered much in a stop-start early period, but Revolution midfielder Carles Gil started to find space behind United’s midfield in the waning stages of the half. His enterprising run through the midfield and a deflected effort wide issued a warning 10 minutes before halftime.

United failed to close down Gil’s operating room and suffered the consequences in the 45th minute. Gustavo Bou shuffled the ball to Gil on the right before slicing into the penalty area unmarked. Gil, the 2021 MLS MVP, picked out Bou at the near post with a diagonal cross and watched him nod the ball home past United goalkeeper Tyler Miller.

“I thought for 40 minutes, we were really good and the game plan worked really well,” Rooney said. “And then we conceded.”

Miller and United compounded their concerns deep in first-half stoppage time with an imprecise build-out from the back. United conceded possession cheaply and then watched Harkes chip the ball over Miller from the edge of the penalty area to double the Revolution’s advantage just before the halftime whistle.

Advertisement

“It was just a good bit of play for the first goal,” Rooney said. “The second goal is game management and decision-making. We got that wrong. We tried to play with a minute left in the half when we had bodies in the box. From then, New England away is a difficult team to play against and beat.”

Gil and Harkes linked up again four minutes into the second half to set the Revolution on course for a straightforward victory. Harkes angled home inside the far post to put the Revolution three goals in front and leave United wondering how it had reached this point.

“From there, it was a long 30 minutes or so to see the game out,” Rooney said.

Christian Benteke hit the post with a header after 69 minutes as United toiled earnestly without reward. Hines-Ike punctuated the wretched evening by putting the ball into his own net in the 73rd. Mateusz Klich capped the heavy defeat by receiving a second yellow card and the subsequent red card for a rash tackle in stoppage time, leaving United to cope with the consequences of this poor performance when the season resumes Aug. 20 at the New York Red Bulls.

Gift this article Gift Article