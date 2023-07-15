For Elena Delle Donne, an all-star in absentia, being named is a win

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LAS VEGAS — Amanda Delle Donne holds her breath every time her wife takes the court. The three-year journey it took for Elena to return to form makes Amanda all too aware how fragile her wife’s health can be. She required a pair of back surgeries. Needed to relearn how to walk. Had days when just sitting in a chair was a challenge.

This season, that journey has been something of a return trip to a level of play before she hurt her back. After being a WNBA all-star each of her first six seasons, she was named to the team for the first time since 2018. And though she will miss Saturday’s game here in Las Vegas with an ankle injury — opting to remain in D.C. to rehab — the accomplishment is hardly lost on the Washington Mystics star.

“I thought I would be out there celebrating what I’ve been through,” Delle Donne said Thursday. “But [the rehab] kind of brings me right back to what got me here. And that’s what I’ll be doing this All-Star Weekend.”

The injury that will keep her home was both a common basketball play and the type of thing that can cause Mystics fans heart ­palpitations. Most of them feared the worst two weeks ago when Delle Donne collapsed to the floor, face down, as teammates emptied the bench to check on her. There was a measure of relief when she hobbled off with a sprained ankle after stepping on another player’s foot.

The relief lessened a bit two games later when she reinjured the ankle. Now she will miss two weeks.

“It’s an emotional roller coaster,” Amanda said. “I’m nervous every single time. You know how parents say they’re more nervous watching their kids play? My level of nervousness and just kind of like, every time she goes down, I’m just a disaster. Please, please let it be something that’s not bad.”

At one point, as Elena was enduring an arduous rehab, Amanda told Elena that she didn’t have to return to basketball. She opted out of the 2020 pandemic season, then tried to return in 2021 but lasted only three games before shutting it down. The 2022 season was carefully managed; Delle Donne started 25 of 32 games. But 2023 has been different. She was playing every game and leading the team in minutes early in the season, following an extensive pre- and postgame routine designed to keep her body in peak condition, including hours of stretching and maintenance after each game.

“Quite frankly, I miss my wife,” Amanda said. “The amount I see her now and through her injuries is so much less than like before 2019 where [it was] just games and travel and all of that. I don’t get to have coffee with her in the morning because she’s up so early, going to get to practice before so she can get treatment and then be present for practice and then treatment after.

“It’s just a never-ending thing. She says that she wants to be really good, and she’s just putting in the time and the work to do that.”

Elena isn’t the type to talk about individual goals. But she is hypercompetitive, holds herself to a high standard and is always thinking about a championship. She knows for that to happen, she needs to be playing like an all-star. So this wasn’t a specific goal, but it fit with that ultimate team goal. And of the seven all-star honors, this one is by far the most special.

“When you see the accolades come of [being] an all-star and knowing you’re a top player in the league, it’s certainly something that means a lot,” Delle Donne said. “It’s humbling and it kind of just shows, like the amount of work, the hours, the pain, the agony at times, it certainly all paid off.”

Other goals, born from that same journey, involve her life away from the court — such as getting a good night’s sleep, being able to sit at dinner with Amanda for more than five minutes or being able to bend over to feed their dog, Rue.

“When I think about how far I came in goals,” Delle Donne said, “which were like just life goals and trying to get out of pain, to then being able to start realizing maybe basketball could happen again and slowly realizing maybe I can be the player I had been and maybe even better. Like, maybe I could be stronger and with age you get wisdom.”

Delle Donne never considered what life would be like if she returned as a lesser version of herself. She’s averaging 18.2 points and shooting 49.3 percent from the field, the third-highest mark of her career. Her three-point shooting (39 percent) is a career high, as are her 2.6 assists per game.

The return to form is not a surprise to her — playing at a lesser level simply never crossed her mind. She also knew it wouldn’t be worth it to come back if she continued to have such pain that Amanda had to put her socks on for her and tie her shoes. That wasn’t the life they wanted.

So being named an all-star was not only a personal victory but one for a partnership fully invested in the process.

“It’s pretty crazy, honestly,” Amanda said. “I knew she always wanted to come back, but I was kind of like in the position of look, let’s do what’s best for you and quality of life. Really think about emotions, your mental state, and it never really changed for her. It was always like full steam ahead: ‘My goal is to get back on the court, but I’m not going to get back on the court if I’m not the best that I can be. I don’t want to be one of those people that come back and are just mediocre.’

“She wanted to be really, really good still.”

