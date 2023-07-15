The Nationals’ latest deadline storyline: Jeimer Candelario’s right thumb

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST. LOUIS — The bunt attempt was the giveaway. In a 2-1 count Friday night, Jeimer Candelario, one of the Washington Nationals’ few power threats, squared his body and stuck his bat over the plate, trying to guide a change-up down the third-base line. Sure, the St. Louis Cardinals had shaded their infield a tad, giving Candelario some dirt and grass to work with. But that’s not why Candelario looked to bunt against Miles Mikolas in the top of the first inning.

The reason: During infield drills Friday afternoon, Candelario took a ball off his right thumb. And by the time he stepped in for his first at-bat, his thumb was throbbing and swelling. He didn’t want to swing. After he did, fouling off three consecutive pitches following the bunt attempt, he winced and rushed to the dugout, where Manager Dave Martinez immediately replaced him in the lineup. The initial diagnosis was a bone bruise. By Saturday morning, before the Nationals and Cardinals resumed their rain-delayed series opener, Candelario was still sore, though there was faint hope he could start in the second leg of a split doubleheader at 7:15 p.m.

Officially, Candelario was hooked for utility man Ildemaro Vargas before the bottom of the first Friday. That game was then suspended with two down in the bottom of the third. But the immediate implications were far less important than the two-week outlook for Candelario. The 29-year-old third baseman is the Nationals’ best chance to land a worthwhile return at the trade deadline. An injury of any magnitude could be fairly consequential.

“Hopefully it’s not a bigger issue,” Martinez said Saturday. “We’ll manage it the way we’d manage it no matter what time of year it is. Hopefully we’ll get it to where, if anything, he can come off the bench to help us later on. Then we’ll give him another day, and hopefully he feels better tomorrow.”

The theme of that answer: hope. It is that time of year again: Until 6 p.m. on Aug. 1, nothing matters but the deadline. Yet unlike in 2021, when Washington had a whole heap of veterans to trade — or last summer, when so much hinged on whether Juan Soto was dealt — Candelario is the Nationals’ only obvious chip. They could move Hunter Harvey, their most desirable reliever, though he’s under club control for two more seasons beyond this one. They could move Kyle Finnegan, a versatile, high-leverage arm, though he’s under control through 2025, too. Same goes for outfielder Lane Thomas, who entered the second half with 14 homers and an .844 OPS.

Carl Edwards Jr., a reliever who drew light interest at last year’s deadline, has been on the injured list because of shoulder inflammation since June 21. Patrick Corbin has been floated as a trade candidate, but he’ll have a season and two months left on a six-year, $140 million deal, making the money complicated. There’s also Corey Dickerson, who signed as a potential rental and has two home runs in 115 plate appearances. And then there’s Dominic Smith, a left-handed hitting first baseman who has the 15th-lowest OPS in the National League.

So Candelario it is, barring any relative surprises — and yes, the Nationals did find trading partners for Jon Lester, Brad Hand and Ehire Adrianza in the past two years. When they signed Candelario to a one-year, $5 million deal in November, they quickly developed a company line. Despite a rough year with the Detroit Tigers, Candelario led the American League in doubles in 2021. He was a candidate to benefit from the new shift rules, especially when hitting from the left side. Plus the match made a lot of sense for everyone: Washington needed a stopgap third baseman and players to trade. Candelario needed everyday chances to bounce back.

To do that, he’s relied less on the shift ban and more on better swing decisions. He’s cut his chase rate from 33 percent to 30. He’s swinging at fewer pitches overall, both in and out of the zone. If that’s meant fewer cuts at juicy pitches, Candelario has sacrificed those for a much sounder approach, improving his hard hit percentage and average exit velocity. He also has played a well above-average third base. He’s even flashed a bit of power as a righty.

His thumb, then, is of considerable interest this weekend. During Friday’s weather delay, a few scouts in the press box chatted about his status. When Candelario walked into the clubhouse Saturday, Joey Meneses beelined for his locker and pointed to Candelario’s right hand. Candelario shrugged, then showed Meneses that it was still pretty swollen. The Nationals plan to treat it and see if he can retake the field against the Cardinals.

At this point, Candelario has little to prove with his performance. But he must prove his thumb won’t be an issue down the stretch.

“Hopefully we can be out there tomorrow, man, hopefully,” Candelario said Friday night, pleading to the dugout ceiling. “Please god, because I feel really good.”

