The power of sports took a hit this week. That virtuous idea that games can unify us whether we’re on the field, in the cheap seats or anywhere on the internet, bringing us together for a common cause. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The notion that even though we may not look alike, vote in lockstep or believe in the same divine force, sports make it easier for us to accept one another because — and here comes the hokey part — we’re all on the same team. Like in “Remember The Titans,” where the only thing powerful enough to dismantle decades of racial segregation at a Virginia high school was a winning football season. And yes, maybe a good Motown singalong as well.

But this Disney version of diversity is about as believable as making Ryan Gosling your starting corner. More and more these days, enemies of progress like Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) will shatter that notion.

This week, Tuberville, a former big-time college football coach but currently a chemical spill of a public speaker, defended white nationalists during a CNN interview that he probably wishes he could expunge from existence. (Side note to confused politicians: Crusading for a group that consists of the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Confederates, neo-Nazis and racist skinheads may not be a good idea.) Then, further complicating matters, Tuberville tried to defend himself by using his football past as a shield.

After CNN’s Kaitlan Collins cued up Tuberville’s earlier comments in which he chose to refer to white nationalists as simply “Americans,” she gave him the floor to respond. Seemingly, Tuberville had been prepared to give a sane answer.

“Yeah, first of all, I’m totally against any type of racism, okay?” Tuberville said.

This would’ve been sufficient — disavow racism emphatically and stop pandering to a fringe base. But Tuberville kept talking, and in the next breath revealed the shallowness of his sincerity.

“I was a football coach for 40 years. And I’ve dealt, and had opportunity, to be around more minorities than anybody up here on this Hill,” he said, stumbling a bit while saving himself from what would have been a cringeworthy sentence: I’ve dealt with more minorities …

Tuberville once coached in a profession that still lags in racial diversity. Heading into the new calendar year, only 14 of the 133 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools were Black men, just a touch over 10 percent. This is not unlike the U.S. Senate, where Tuberville now works, with its three Black people out of 100 members. Maybe someone who dealt with minorities might ponder why so many of the people in the corner offices look like him, and not like his players.

But give the former football coach some grace. He was just being a politician, and failing at the whole business of being eloquent. Though challenging, try to follow Tuberville’s logic: He was sticking up for White conservatives, who he feels are unfairly labeled as racists. But in doing so, he was off the mark in not defining white nationalists as the racists that they truly are. Only after tons of bad press followed did Tuberville finally denounce the group. That acknowledgment, however, doesn’t negate his earlier comments. Because he has been too sympathetic to the plight of bigots, Tuberville opened the door for scrutiny over his days as a college football coach.

Though Tuberville may have “dealt” with minorities — in other words, the Black boys whose talents made him a multimillionaire — that doesn’t mean he understands them. Tuberville might have spent four decades in football, including 10 seasons as the coach of the Auburn Tigers, but the time served doesn’t justify him as a champion for diversity.

Instead, all those years taught Tuberville a special kind of social intelligence. He learned what to say to convince Black mamas and daddies to send their sons to his program. How to cultivate a relationship that lasts until the ink is dry on a national letter of intent. But judging by how easy it’s been for Tuberville to operate from the Trumpian playbook — stoke fear over immigrants, align Black Americans seeking reparations with “people who do the crime” — it’s hard to picture him as a true ally. A White man who would’ve felt comfortable at the cookout.

Imagine Tuberville sitting in a living room, saying whatever racial stereotype he thought Black parents needed to hear: name drop the good Lord, casually mention the “Yes We Can” bumper sticker on his car or mix in something about the home-cooked soul food served up on Sundays. Mmmm mmm that fried chicken, y’all!

Tuberville knew how to foster a superficial connection; he was a master recruiter and a “minority” magnet. But that’s all.

Sports don’t automatically make you open to the idea of inclusion, or comfortable with other cultures, or more knowledgeable of the Black experience in America. Simply being surrounded by diversity in sports doesn’t give you an appreciation of other people.

While the games we play and love can offer plenty of magic, they cannot provide acceptance by osmosis. Sports cannot force a player, or a coach, or even a fan into having respect and affection for someone on the same field, in the same locker room or wearing the same colors who doesn’t look like them. And please, the suggestion that 40 years of coaching football defends Tuberville as a tolerant human being — but some of my best players were Black! Gosling making a tackle in the open field has more credibility than Tuberville’s claim.

Tuberville charmed his way to landing Black players and their trust. But this relationship now appears merely transactional. All Tuberville got from his 40 years of being around “minorities” were those wins in the Iron Bowl, his million-dollar extensions, a platform to beat Jeff Sessions in Alabama and cover for his own backward thinking. Because if he really learned how to be colorblind from his time in the diverse world of sports, then he would not have been so quick to use former Black players as cheap talking points.

