Mass crash on Tour briefly halts Stage 14. Pogacar, Vingegaard escape unscathed

ANNEMASSE, France — Spanish rider Antonio Pedrero was evacuated by ambulance following a mass pile-up that briefly halted the 14th stage of the Tour de France soon after the start on Saturday.
Dozens of racers crashed on a bend on a slippery road in Annemasse and many received treatment. An Intermarche-Circus-Wanty teammate of Meintjes, Adrien Petit, got back on his bike with his right leg bandaged.
Organizers decided to neutralize the stage for about 15 minutes. Stage 14 is a tough 152-kilometer (94-mile) trek featuring five climbs in the Alps.
Neither of the two race leaders was involved in the crash. Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard leads two-time champion Tadej Pogacar by just nine seconds.
