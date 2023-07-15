Mass crash on Tour briefly halts Stage 14. Pogacar, Vingegaard escape unscathed

ANNEMASSE, France — Spanish rider Antonio Pedrero was evacuated by ambulance following a mass pile-up that briefly halted the 14th stage of the Tour de France soon after the start on Saturday.

Louis Meintjes, who was 13th overall, abandoned with a suspected broken collarbone. Esteban Chaves, from the EF Education Easypost team, also quit. Local hope Romain Bardet and James Shaw joined the list of withdrawals further down the road after they crashed in a downhill.