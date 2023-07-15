Wimbledon live updates Ons Jabeur to face Marketa Vondrousova for women’s title

A new women’s singles champion will be crowned Saturday morning at Wimbledon when No. 6 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia faces unseeded Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic. Both players are seeking their first Grand Slam title: Jabeur lost in the finals at both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open last year, and Vondrousova is in her first major final since the 2019 French Open. Play was scheduled to begin at approximately 9 a.m. Eastern time. Follow along for live updates.