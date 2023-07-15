Wimbledon live updates Ons Jabeur to face Marketa Vondrousova for women’s title

A new women’s singles champion will be crowned Saturday morning at Wimbledon when No. 6 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia faces unseeded Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic. Both players are seeking their first Grand Slam title: Jabeur lost in the finals at both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open last year, and Vondrousova is in her first major final since the 2019 French Open. Play was scheduled to begin at approximately 9 a.m. Eastern time. Follow along for live updates.
Here’s what to know:
- Jabeur earned a return trip to the final by beating No. 3 seed Elena Rybakina and No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka in three-set matches in the quarterfinals and semifinals. She is seeking to become the first Arab woman to win a Grand Slam event.
- Vondrousova topped four seeded players en route to the final, including No. 4 seed Jessica Pegula of the United States in the quarterfinals. She is the first unseeded woman to reach a Wimbledon final since Billie Jean King in 1963.
- In the men’s final scheduled for Sunday morning, Novak Djokovic will play for his 24th career Grand Slam singles title against Carlos Alcaraz.
Live contributors
