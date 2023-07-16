Carlos Alcaraz rises to the moment, denies Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WIMBLEDON, England — They call him Carlitos, after his father, but don’t let that fool you. This man is no derivative. This man prefers his nickname to his given name because, at 20, Carlos still sounds too serious to him. This man, with his puppy-dog face and quick grin, could convince you he’s nothing to worry about if you didn’t know better. He might tremble at the scope of it all, playing in his first Wimbledon final, but he will settle in. When he does, he will grind your spirit and stretch your sinewy ligaments until you falter and end up splayed on the grass more than once, wrung out and angry.

Carlos Alcaraz claimed his first Wimbledon championship and his second Grand Slam title at the All England Club in the grandest way possible Sunday: by outrunning, outhitting and outlasting Novak Djokovic for a 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 victory that lasted 4 hours 42 minutes and was punishing even to his everlasting legs. He retained the world’s No. 1 ranking, cemented his status as tennis’s next great ruler in front of royalty and denied Djokovic from reaching one of the few summits he has left.

The Serb was bidding to tie Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, match Roger Federer’s record of eight at Wimbledon and remain in the running to compete the first calendar-year Grand Slam by a man since Rod Laver in 1969. Instead, Alcaraz loosened the 36-year-old’s grip on the game ever so slightly.

There is no question that Djokovic’s 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open last month made him the best of all time, but now he has not claimed five of the past eight Grand Slams. Two he could not contest at all because of his refusal to take the coronavirus vaccine. One, the 2021 U.S. Open, he lost in the final to Daniil Medvedev. Another, the 2022 French Open, he lost to eventual champion Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals. Now, Alcaraz has dented him again.

“I thought [I’d] have trouble with you on clay and maybe hard court, but not on grass,” Djokovic said afterward. “… Now it’s a different story.”

Alcaraz’s second title after last year’s U.S. Open is further proof that the game is in transition. He is the youngest Wimbledon champion since 18-year-old Boris Becker won in 1986 and the first man not named Andy Murray, Nadal, Federer or Djokovic to leave the All England Club with the trophy since 2002. Alcaraz was born two months before Federer won his first Wimbledon title in 2003.

“Well, I did it for myself, not for tennis generation, honestly,” said Alcaraz, the first to beat Djokovic on Centre Court since Murray in 2013. “It was great. Beating Novak at his best, in this stage … it’s something that I will never forget, that’s for sure. It’s great for the new generation as well, I think, to see me beating him and making them think that they are capable to do it as well.”

Djokovic laughed when asked if he anticipates a healthy rivalry with the young Spaniard.

“I would hope so, for my sake,” he said.

Alcaraz’s footwork and timing was so precise over nearly five hours that he peppered the match with winners off passing shots and strong backhands that looked a bit similar to Djokovic’s — he had 66 winners to Djokovic’s 32. The Serb noted, when asked to describe his opponent’s forte, that he detected elements of his own groundstrokes, of Nadal’s mentality and of Federer’s game within Alcaraz. But those familiar attributes, he said, combined to make him an unfamiliar opponent.

“I haven’t played a player like him ever, to be honest,” Djokovic said.

Alcaraz won the title here in just his fourth event on grass. He won his third, too, at the Queen’s Club Championships last month. Yet Sunday’s first set was a reminder of all it takes to win at Wimbledon — and it compounded unfairly with all it takes to beat Djokovic, preposterous skill and uncommon courage among them.

Alcaraz clearly has those — he had beaten Djokovic before, in a 2022 matchup in Madrid. But he had never played a Wimbledon final against Djokovic in front of the Prince and Princess of Wales, his country’s king (Felipe), another King (Billie Jean) and James Bond (Daniel Craig), with a trophy and the No. 1 ranking on the line. It might have been hard to imagine the mental fortitude necessary for coping with the moment.

For a stadium so full, Centre Court was eerily silent when they began. Alcaraz seemed to let the tension seep inside him as he lost the first set in 37 minutes, making one uncharacteristic error after another.

But the Spaniard, as his slim but successful history on grass shows, is a master of adaptation — and the crowd, once it got into it, was on his side. He calmed his nerves and settled in for a duel, maintaining a level just a hair steadier than Djokovic’s. At 5-all in the second set, Alcaraz found three astounding serves — the best returner in history hit two of them out, and another died on his racket. It wasn’t a game that could give Alcaraz the set, but it sent a message: The younger man would not back down.

The second-set tiebreaker brought more astonishment: Djokovic had entered the final 27-4 in tiebreakers this year and 6-0 throughout the fortnight. But tied at 6, he whipped a backhand that clipped the net, then found himself flat-footed in the frontcourt as Alcaraz zinged a backhand winner past him.

The Spaniard cupped his hand to his ear and spurred on the crowd, which obliged with chants of “Cah-loss! Cah-loss!” No more silence, thanks. Alcaraz likes the noise.

“If I would have lost that set, probably I couldn’t lift the trophy,” Alcaraz said. “I probably could have lost in three sets.”

He again proved his mettle — and again flaunted the strength in his legs — by taking a 4-1 lead in the third set after a game that groaned on for 26 minutes, lasted a mammoth 32 points and included 13 deuce points. That required so much energy that Djokovic rebounded to take the fourth set easily, but at the start of the fifth, Alcaraz broke him to take a 2-1 lead with another backhand down the line that capped a 14-point rally. Djokovic slammed his racket into the net post so ferociously that its frame cracked.

Leading 5-4, Alcaraz slung a cross-court backhand to an exhausted Djokovic before the Serb hit a forehand straight to the net and the Spaniard rolled around on the grass, ending up face-down. When he rose again and bounded over to hug his team, the crowd began that familiar singsong cheer, “¡Olé, olé, olé, olé!”

“Right now, yeah, is the happiest moment of my life, that’s for sure. Probably in five years will change,” Alcaraz said with a smile. “Right now, I’m 20 — I didn’t live too many situations like this, so I’m going to enjoy this moment.”

He made sure to soak it all in. After he had given his speech and after he received congratulations from all the dignitaries in attendance, Alcaraz was about to walk to the locker room when he was asked if he wanted one last look at Centre Court to lock in the memory of his achievement.

The young man stopped and gazed for a moment before thanking the ballgirls and ballboys arranged in front of him in two neat lines. When he finally turned and walked out, he used one hand to carry the trophy and held the other aloft, one finger in the air above his head — Carlitos, the one and only.

