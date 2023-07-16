Star WR DeAndre Hopkins set to join Titans on two-year deal, per reports

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Tennessee Titans' wide receiving corps is getting a much-needed injection of proven talent in the form of DeAndre Hopkins. The former Cardinal, who became a free agent when Arizona released him in May, has picked his new team, per multiple reports Sunday.

Titans Coach Mike Vrabel essentially confirmed those reports when asked about them while competing Sunday in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Nevada. "I actually knew the news yesterday," he said. " … Looks like it happened."

Tennessee has yet to confirm the signing or the contract details, but according to NFL Network, Hopkins has agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $26 million. The reported pact has a total of $3 million in incentives each season if he hits various statistical thresholds in catches, yards and touchdowns.

Hopkins, 31, also posted on social media Sunday a photo taken at a previous time of himself and Tennessee running back Derrick Henry. While Henry and starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill have many years of NFL experience and accomplishment, the same cannot be said of the wide receivers on the Titans’ depth chart.

After releasing their top pass-catcher last season, veteran Robert Woods, ahead of free agency in the spring, the Titans are bringing back a group that includes Treylon Burks, the 18th overall pick in last year’s draft who went on to catch 33 passes for 444 yards. Another returning major contributor, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, had 25 receptions for 397 yards in his third season. Among other holdovers from 2022, Kyle Philips had eight catches for 78 yards in his rookie campaign and second-year wide receiver Racey McMath had just two catches for 40 yards. Tennessee also signed seven-year veteran Chris Moore in free agency and selected wide receiver Colton Dowell from the University of Tennessee at Martin in the seventh round.

As the Associated Press noted, with Hopkins yet to be officially added to Tennessee’s roster, no one currently on it has so much as equaled the 12 career touchdowns caught by Vrabel — who played linebacker.

By contrast, Hopkins has 71 career touchdowns in his 10-year career, along with 11,298 yards on 853 receptions, good for 28th all-time. He has been selected to five Pro Bowls, was named first-team all-pro three times and twice finished in the top five in AP offensive player of the year voting.

After starting last season on a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, then ending it by missing two games with a knee injury, Hopkins finished with 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns over nine games. His average of 79.7 receiving yards per game upped his career average to 77.9, seventh-best all-time.

He joined Arizona in 2020 after being traded from the Texans, with whom Hopkins spent his first seven seasons. Among his most ardent pursuers this year after he hit free agency, per multiple reports, were the New England Patriots.

After an early report of Hopkins’s agreement with the Titans hit the internet, Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon tweeted, “Fake news.” Judon subsequently posted crying-with-laughter emoji in reply to a tweet that grouped Hopkins with other noted veteran wide receivers linked to but not acquired by New England, including Odell Beckham Jr., Michael Thomas and Julio Jones.

A longtime star with the Atlanta Falcons, Jones came to Tennessee in a 2021 trade but was released a year later after what was then his least productive NFL season. Now 34, he is a free agent following a stint last year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Other big-name receivers over the past 15 years who failed to make a major impact in Tennessee late in their careers were Randy Moss, Andre Johnson and Eric Moulds.

Hopkins, though, is coming off a strong showing in relatively limited action and could still have some good years left. With the Titans, he is set to reunite with Vrabel and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, who were on the Texans’ staff when Hopkins was in Houston.

