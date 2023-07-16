Nats expect to put Hunter Harvey on injured list with forearm soreness

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST. LOUIS — With two weeks until the trade deadline, the Washington Nationals are dealing with another injury that could affect whom they, well, deal: Hunter Harvey, their top reliever, left the club Sunday morning to get an MRI exam on his right arm and see team doctors back in Washington.

After logging a one-two-three save against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday afternoon, Harvey felt soreness in his forearm and triceps, a major red flag given his injury history. His fastball velocity averaged 95.8 mph, notably below his season mark of 98.6. Between games of the split doubleheader at Busch Stadium, Harvey underwent an X-ray — just in case he had bone chips in his elbow — and it came back clean. But he was not available for the nightcap, nor was he in the bullpen for Sunday’s series finale.

Manager Dave Martinez said Harvey is likely to go on the 15-day injured list before Washington visits the Cubs in Chicago on Monday night. The Nationals had a nine-man bullpen for the series with the Cardinals because starter Patrick Corbin was on paternity leave. They could reinstate Corbin to fill Harvey’s roster spot, though they might swap out Paolo Espino or Joan Adon, who serve the same purpose of mopping up lopsided games.

Harvey will join setup man Carl Edwards Jr. (shoulder inflammation) on the IL. Over 40⅓ innings, Harvey has a 3.12 ERA and nine saves; he has struck out 10 batters per nine innings.

“We won’t know anything until after the MRI,” Martinez said after Sunday’s 8-4 loss. “ … I’d rather be very careful, very cautious with him.”

Beyond that being a tough break for Harvey, a 28-year-old who has repeatedly suffered injuries since he was a first-round pick of the Baltimore Orioles in 2013, it isn’t great timing for the Nationals. As in the past two summers, the Nationals expect to sell, sell, sell ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline. But the cupboard is a lot more bare than it was in those years, leaving General Manager Mike Rizzo with limited options and upside.

If third baseman Jeimer Candelario is the most obvious trade candidate, Harvey might be next, should Rizzo be open to moving him. Harvey is under team control for two more seasons, meaning Washington is not immediately at risk of losing him without getting a prospect or two in return. Yet it would seem prudent to take a hard look at any offers for Harvey and Kyle Finnegan — just as it was prudent last summer to consider offers for Finnegan and Tanner Rainey (before he tore an elbow ligament and had to undergo Tommy John surgery).

Reliever performance is volatile. Reliever health is, too, which is further evidenced by whatever’s going on with Harvey. That presents a twofold argument to shop relievers when you can: The probability of regression or injuries makes it smart to capitalize on anything resembling a peak. And because reliable relievers are hard to find, there’s always a market for them ahead of the pennant race.

Again, all of this is complicated by Harvey’s arm soreness. After the Nationals claimed him off waivers in March 2022, he missed close to three months with a forearm strain. So the Nationals will hope — and hope, then hope some more — that this setback isn’t as serious. Either way, they expect to put him on the shelf Monday and give him at least two weeks to reset. That would mean he won’t pitch again until the trade deadline passes.

“He wants to pitch. He wants to go out there and help us win,” Martinez said. “But I got to be a little bit smart … with his background and history. Tried the best we can to keep him healthy and, if this becomes an issue, make sure we nip it in the bud before it becomes a bigger issue.”

