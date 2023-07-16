The hits keep coming as Nats all-star Josiah Gray scuffles in St. Louis

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST. LOUIS — After the fourth straight soft single found outfield grass, Josiah Gray turned away from the damage and lightly smacked his glove against his side. For three innings Sunday, he wove through trouble, dancing in and out of traffic to keep the St. Louis Cardinals off the board. They had gone 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position. Gray had his sights on an imperfect outing that wouldn’t look so bad in the box score, especially if his Washington Nationals could tack on.

Pitchers don’t always need their best to put up zeros. That was Gray’s ceiling in the series finale at Busch Stadium.

But to open the fourth, Nolan Gorman, Paul DeJong, Andrew Knizner and Brendan Donovan reached with singles, none of them traveling faster than 88 mph. That’s bad luck compounded by giving up far too much contact across five shaky innings. In all, Gray yielded four earned runs on 10 hits in an 8-4 loss, a game lengthened by a 38-minute rain delay in the seventh. It’s not how Gray wanted to start the season’s second half after he thrived in Seattle as the Nationals’ lone all-star.

“It’s tough. They’re hits no matter how you look at it, hard or soft,” Gray said. “I made the pitches I wanted to make. If there’s one pitch I really want back, it’s probably the home run [that Gorman hit on a low cutter in the fifth]. But other than that, the singles, I was making the pitches. … So kind of just chalk it up to the game being the game. Some days I have worse stuff and my results are better.”

While taking a leap this season, Gray has struck out fewer batters and relied on limiting hard contact. But balls in play are the results that pitchers have the least influence on. There’s risk in trusting — hoping, really — that hitters will bounce grounders or lift popups to where defenders can catch them.

Sometimes it’s an effective strategy, not to mention more efficient than hunting strikeouts. And sometimes luck can feel one-sided, as when Gray’s day spiraled with back-to-back-to-back-to-back bloop singles in the fourth. Gray followed that with his first strikeout, getting Paul Goldschmidt to whiff on a slider in the zone. Three batters later, after Lars Nootbaar rolled an RBI single to center, Jordan Walker swung through another slider to end the inning.

But those were Gray’s only strikeouts. It’s also no coincidence they came on his slider, which has been his best pitch since he debuted in 2021. Of the Cardinals’ 10 hits against Gray, eight were off one of his three fastballs: three off his cutter, three off his sinker and two off his four-seamer. Gray added the sinker and cutter because his four-seamer was hit so hard last season. Here, though, was a reminder that Gray has often excelled when he’s able to feature his breaking balls.

The Cardinals swung at 52 of his 95 pitches and whiffed 10 times. Of their seven swings against his cutter, they connected with each one.

“It’s more so just the pitch usage,” Gray said when asked about his lower strikeout rate. “The cutter is not really a swing-and-miss pitch, and the sinker induces more contact compared to the four-seamer. That’s something I’ve known going into the year, that my strikeouts would probably be down a tick because I’m leaning on two pitches that are more contact-inducing but can provide more groundballs, more weak flyouts, more popouts. Strikeouts are great, but there are other outs out there to get, and I trust this defense. So I’ll continue to do what I’m doing.”

Heading into the fourth, Gray had a slim lead to protect because of Keibert Ruiz’s solo homer, his 10th of the year. Otherwise, Dominic Smith knocked in two with a double in the sixth — that was his first extra-base hit in 82 plate appearances with men in scoring position. CJ Abrams stayed hot with a triple and a double. But once Gray exited after five, Jordan Weems yielded two hits and four earned runs in the sixth, his line further stained when Jose A. Ferrer couldn’t strand the two runners he inherited.

The Cardinals collected 13 hits and had 30 across the last two contests. The Nationals, on the other hand, struggled with starter Jack Flaherty beyond Ruiz’s solo shot and their sixth-inning rally. Third baseman Jeimer Candelario, their best trade deadline chip, missed most of the series with a bone bruise in his right thumb. Hunter Harvey, arguably the team’s best reliever, headed back to Washington on Sunday to see team doctors and get an MRI exam on his right arm.

So after a weekend of rain delays, including a doubleheader that lasted 16⅓ innings Saturday, the Nationals limped toward Chicago for a three-game series with the Cubs. If there was any solace, it was that Gray felt fine with his process despite unsatisfying results. That was better than the alternative.

“Sometimes when you don’t have your fastball, they can stay back on breaking balls and you’ll see those [bloop] hits like that,” Manager Dave Martinez said of Gray’s outing, pivoting to what he would prefer to see: “For me, it’s a combination of just him getting ahead and using his fastballs a little bit more, then using his breaking stuff to finish hitters off.”

