Long before Lionel Messi, Pelé brought soccer madness to the U.S.

“It was just a seismic upheaval in the American sports landscape when Pelé arrived,” said David Hirshey, a contributing editor at Esquire who formerly covered the Cosmos for the New York Daily News. “Pelé in his 2½ years with the Cosmos transformed American soccer from a game played by recent immigrants on rock-strewn parks into a vibrant national sport that drew more than 77,000 fans to New Jersey’s Giants Stadium.”

Pelé came to New York after winning three World Cups with Brazil and playing 18 years for Brazilian powerhouse Santos. He arrived after a three-year courtship by Cosmos General Manager Clive Toye and a visit to São Paulo by U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who lobbied the 34-year-old star to help promote the sport domestically. Pelé had retired from the Brazilian national team and intended to end his career with Santos, but he adjusted his plan, shunning offers to play in Spain and Italy to come to the United States.

Hirshey was on top of the story from the beginning: He broke the news that Pelé would play for New York in 1975. The scoop made an immediate impact on Hirshey’s career, elevating his stories from the depths of the newspaper alongside hair replacement ads to its high-profile back page.

Hirshey suddenly had access to the highest-paid athlete on the planet, and he was on hand for the first glimpse of Pelé-mania when reporters and cameramen crammed into the Hunt Room of Manhattan’s 21 Club for Pelé’s ceremonial signing of a three-year, $4.75 million contract. A brawl broke out between two photographers vying for the same perch, and bodies tumbled over tables, lending to the pandemonium that only settled after Pelé finally situated himself at the podium.

“It was like a riot broke out,” Hirshey said. “In a sense, that was the first time I realized that soccer had a chance to make it in this country because there was such feverish enthusiasm.”

In the days between the news conference and Pelé’s June 15 debut in an exhibition against the Dallas Tornado, Pelé’s impact remained apparent.

When the Cosmos won the NASL title in 1972, they helped fill the stands by providing free tickets with the purchase of a Burger King Double Whopper. In the hours ahead of Pelé’s debut three years later, Hirshey said he saw scalpers outside the Cosmos’ stadium on Randall’s Island selling $6 tickets for as much as $100. Lines to buy a ticket for that game remained for an hour after it started, and Hirshey said at least 1,000 fans were denied entry. The announced attendance for the 1972 match was 6,000, but 21,278 people showed up for Pelé’s debut. Another 10 million tuned in to watch the game on CBS, setting a record for an American soccer audience.

Pelé scored a goal and assisted on another in a 2-2 draw that at times showed his teammates to be eager spectators more than equal contributors.

“In some plays I saw that the younger players from the Cosmos, like the left winger, had a chance to run further with the ball or pass to another player in a better position but passed to me instead,” Pelé said after the match. “This is normal.”

So were large crowds.

By the end of Pelé’s first season, the Cosmos’ home attendance had tripled. And when it was a visiting team, New York was the only club in the league that shared in the home team’s gate receipts.

But not everything went smoothly. The Cosmos encountered perhaps their worst crowd-control incident in Boston, six days after Pelé’s debut.

That Saturday, 20,000 people crowded into a stadium meant to hold 12,500. Surplus spectators sat along the sidelines and behind the nets. Portuguese legend Eusébio had given Boston a one-goal lead, but Pelé appeared to equalize in the second half. The goal was disallowed, but that fact didn’t seem to reach fans who swarmed the field.

Pelé “was thrown to the ground and could not be seen for a while under a pile of fans, bodyguards, security men and club officials,” according to a New York Times report. “Somebody ripped his shoe and pants off,” and Pelé’s right knee and ankle were injured before teammates and team personnel rescued him from the fracas.

Pelé continued with the Cosmos, retiring in 1977 after three seasons with New York. He tallied 37 goals and 30 assists, winning the 1976 NASL MVP award and leading the Cosmos to the 1977 league title. His presence also helped the club sign a high-profile supporting cast that included Brazilian captain Carlos Alberto, German legend Franz Beckenbauer and Italy’s Giorgio Chinaglia.

“I had everything,” Beckenbauer told the Guardian in 2015. “I was the captain of Bayern Munich and of the German national team. I had everything. Then the offer of the Cosmos came, and I said, ‘I don’t know.’ … Pelé was my idol since ’58, since I was a 13-year-old when I watched the World Cup in Sweden. I adore Pelé from 1958 until today. I said to myself, ‘It was a good chance to play with the best player of all time.’”

Pelé played his final game Oct. 1, 1977, facing his former club, Santos, in front of 76,000 fans at Giants Stadium. At halftime, he shed his Cosmos shirt and suited up for Santos for the final 45 minutes. When the final whistle sounded, a shirtless Pelé was hoisted onto the shoulders of his teammates, old and new, and fans chanted, “Pe-lé! Pe-lé! Pe-lé!”

