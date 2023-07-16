Rory McIlroy claims the Scottish Open and momentum ahead of the British Open

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It has been a long, trying year for Rory McIlroy. But the pride of Northern Ireland and staunch defender of the PGA Tour claimed his first tour title since October with a come-from-behind victory Sunday at the Scottish Open, closing birdie-birdie to win by a stroke. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight McIlroy has had plenty on his plate over the past year, no more so than when the PGA Tour agreed to partner with Saudi-backed, McIlroy-maligned LIV Golf in June. He had fared well at recent tournaments, including a runner-up finish at the U.S. Open last month, but a tour victory had eluded the 34-year-old in 2023.

Sunday’s win, which came at an event co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour, was his 24th on the PGA Tour. He became the first golfer to win the British Open, the Irish Open and the Scottish Open. And after entering the event ranked third in the world, McIlroy hopes to preserve his momentum at the year’s final major — the British Open, which begins Thursday at Royal Liverpool.

Rory McIlroy knows golf on the British Isles. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Qf5gXrx7hN — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 16, 2023

“I’ve had a few close calls recently, so to get over the line and get this bit of confidence going into next week and the rest of the season is huge,” he said.

McIlroy hovered near the top of the leader board for most of the tournament and entered Sunday with the lead but strolled to the back nine at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick trailing red-hot Scotland native Robert MacIntyre after bogeying four holes early.

Though MacIntyre had a two-stroke lead after 15 holes, the Scottish upstart’s bogey on the par-5 16th and McIlroy’s birdie back on the 14th left them knotted up. MacIntyre followed with a birdie on the 18th to retake the lead; he hit a 3-wood from the rough to four feet, then pumped both fists when his putt dropped for a 6-under-par 64. Still, McIlroy denied the 26-year-old a signature victory.

After birdieing on a short-and-simple putt on the 17th hole to share the lead, McIlroy found himself in a solid albeit imperfect position one shot into the 18th. He called his approach with his 2-iron, which landed roughly 10 feet from the hole, “up there with one of the best shots I’ll hit in my career.”

Ridiculous approach on 18 from @McIlroyRory 👀



He’ll have a good look at birdie for the win @ScottishOpen. pic.twitter.com/BlSgIMGVrC — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 16, 2023

Said McIlroy of the putt that followed: “I was just trying to take in the scene and just do anything to not think about the putt. … I didn’t need to overthink it.”

Finishing at 15-under 265, McIlroy claimed his first win worldwide since the Dubai Desert Classic in January.

