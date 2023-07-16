The Washington Post award for the best H.S. sports program goes to …

- D.C. public schools
Using a well-considered — if unscientific — scoring system, we assigned points to various categories. A No. 1 end-of season ranking (20 points), for instance, was worth more than a state or league runner-up finish (10 points), which was worth more than an All-Met honorable mention (one point).
Here’s who stood out as the best of the best from their groups:
D.C. public school: Jackson-Reed
For a second consecutive season, Jackson-Reed tops our list of the best public programs in the District. It should come as little surprise. The Tigers have mostly dominated the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association in recent years, putting out competitive and sometimes unbeatable teams in most sports. This year, the Northwest Washington school captured 10 postseason titles, including a 10th consecutive DCIAA softball crown and a 30th consecutive baseball title.
Dunbar, also located in Northwest, finished in second place thanks in large part to title-winning girls’ basketball and girls’ indoor track teams. Third-place School Without Walls also had a strong school year but fell to Jackson-Reed in several conference championships.
Maryland public school: Broadneck
What a school year for the Broadneck Bruins. The suburban Annapolis program not only held its own in Anne Arundel County, it proved time and again it could compete with the best athletic programs in the state. Of its five state titles, four came from lacrosse and tennis. The Bruins dominated those arenas, capturing boys’ and girls’ titles in impressive fashion. Add those to a field hockey title and seven first team All-Met selections, and the Bruins are a worthy top dog.
Broadneck beat Severna Park, another Anne Arundel County power, for the No. 1 spot. The Falcons earned this title last season and had another strong year. Of the eight other schools in the top 10, six came from Montgomery County.
Virginia public school: Madison
The Madison Warhawks, long a consistent Class 6 power, top our rankings for the best public program in the Northern Virginia suburbs. The Warhawks were boosted by their success in several sports. They finished with three state championships (baseball, boys’ lacrosse, girls’ basketball), and six of their programs finished their respective seasons in our top 10 or top 20 rankings. Among those programs was the football team, which reached the Class 6 final for a second consecutive season.
Our second-place finisher, Langley, had five state championships, the most of any local Virginia program. The Saxons were followed by Independence, already a school to beat in Loudoun County four years after its opening.
Private school (girls): St. John’s
On the girls’ side of the private schools, St. John’s dominated. The Cadets beat the next school, Stone Ridge, by nearly 150 points. They earned eight postseason titles, including repeat performances in girls’ basketball and girls’ hockey. The Cadets also produced 31 total All-Met selections, including girls’ soccer Player of the Year Emely Rubio and field hockey Player of the Year Leah Morrison.
The Cadets were followed by schools from a number of local conferences. Stone Ridge and Georgetown Visitation, two strong Independent School League programs, finished second and third; Good Counsel of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference came in fourth; Archbishop Spalding, an Anne Arundel County school that competes mostly against Baltimore-area programs, finished fifth.
Private school (boys): Gonzaga
Hail Gonzaga — the boys of Eye Street finish No. 1 in our private school rankings. The Northwest D.C. school was competitive in just about every sport, even in the ever-competitive WCAC. Gonzaga won league titles in golf, swimming, soccer and rowing, and finished as runner-up in several other sports. It also produced the All-Met Player of the Year in boys’ soccer (Daniel Bollman) and Coach of the Year in swimming (Brian Kilner) and rowing (Tom Daley).
The Eagles edged their biggest rival, St. John’s, for the top spot. The Cadets have an increasingly ambitious and talent-packed athletics program on both the boys’ and the girls’ side. Perhaps their biggest boys’ accomplishment of this school year was winning the WCAC football and basketball championships.
More on the methodology
The Washington Post limited championship accolades to league/conference play for private schools and state tournaments for public schools, eschewing results from the D.C. State Athletic Association, Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association and Maryland private school basketball championship. Exceptions were provided in rowing, which holds a combined championship for public and private schools from D.C. and Maryland.
Additionally, semifinal appearances and final four finishes were only counted in Maryland and Virginia public schools, which boast larger postseason brackets than D.C. public and private school league championships. Rowing and gymnastics, with smaller pools of competitors, also did not include semifinalists.
The full scoresheet is linked here.