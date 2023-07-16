Wimbledon live updates Novak Djokovic to face Carlos Alcaraz for 24th Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic plays for his 24th career Grand Slam title Sunday when he faces Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon. Djokovic already won the Australian Open and French Open this year to move past Rafael Nadal for the most Grand Slam men’s singles titles all-time, and he can move closer to completing the yearly Grand Slam with a win at the All England Club. Alcaraz, a 20-year-old phenom and the world’s top-ranked player, stands in his way. Follow along for live updates.